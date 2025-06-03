Scientists say these small health issues might be an early sign of lung cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NHS England is set to introduce a pioneering liquid biopsy blood test, offering new hope to lung and breast cancer patients.

The innovative test, a world-first, will analyse tumour DNA fragments circulating in the bloodstream, enabling doctors to prescribe personalised treatments more swiftly. It is expected that 15,000 patients will benefit from the rollout each year.

By identifying specific genetic mutations, the liquid biopsy eliminates the need for traditional tissue biopsies in many cases, reducing wait times and enabling quicker access to targeted therapies.

The test will initially be used for lung cancer patients, but officials have confirmed that it will also be used for breast cancer patients to detect a wider range of genetic variants to see if they are eligible for targeted treatment.

Following a pilot which involved 10,000 people with non-small cell lung cancer (the most common type), the test is being expanded, with hopes that could be used for other types of cancer in the future.

This marks an exciting breakthrough in cancer research – but how familiar are you with the basics of lung cancer? We’ve enlisted the help of some experts to explain its main causes and highlight 9 common symptoms we should all be aware of.

What causes lung cancer?

“Lung cancer is a disease where uncontrolled cell growth occurs in the lung leading to tumours,” explains Dr Jenny Messenger, consultant in respiratory and general medicine at Nuffield Health Brighton Hospital. “Sadly, lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer death in the UK.

“It has lots of potential causes, but the main one is smoking. It can also have some genetic causes and is linked to pollution, obesity, asbestos exposure and certain work-based chemicals.”

Lung cancer is most commonly diagnosed with a chest CT scan, and early diagnosis is crucial.

“It can be tempting to put changes down to getting older or another health condition,” says Dr Rachel Orritt, health information manager at Cancer Research UK. “But, it’s important to get your doctor’s advice if you notice anything that’s not normal for you or isn’t going away. In most cases it won’t be cancer, but if it is, catching it at an early stage can make a real difference.”

Here are 9 signs of lung cancer that you shouldn’t ignore…

1. Feeling breathless

“This could be feeling short of breath when doing activities that you used to do with no problem, or having other difficulties breathing,” says Orritt.

2. Chest infection

“Another sign is a chest infection that keeps coming back, doesn’t go away, or doesn’t get better with treatment,” notes Orritt.

3. A long-lasting cough

“This could be a cough that’s not gone away or not responded to treatment,” highlights Orritt. “It could also be a change or worsening of a cough that you’ve had for a while.”

4. Coughing up blood

“This could be blood in phlegm, even if it’s only a small amount,” says Orritt.

5. Feeling tired for no reason

“This could be tiredness that doesn’t go away with rest, or feeling tired when doing activities you used to do with no problem,” explains Orritt.

6. Losing weight without trying to

“Another red flag is losing weight without changing your eating patterns or your activity levels,” says Orritt.

7. Loss of appetite

“This could be not feeling hungry as much as you used to, or not wanting to eat as much food as you would usually,” notes Orritt.

8. Unexplained pain

“A symptom which can be surprising to some and easier to overlook is shoulder pain that gets progressively worse,” says Messenger. “Constant chest pain that gets progressively worse can also be a warning sign.”

9. Voice changes

“Another lesser known symptom is a hoarse voice or change in voice that does not settle after four to six weeks,” says Messenger.

What are the treatment options?

“Treatment options include surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy or radiotherapy,” says Messenger.

Can it be prevented?

“Yes, lung cancer can be prevented, especially in the cases where the person is a smoker, by stopping smoking at the earliest opportunity,” highlights Messenger. “Those struggling with quitting smoking should enquire for support at their GP, in the first instance.”