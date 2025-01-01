Expert tips for getting through Dry January alone

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

As the new year kicks off, you may have pledged to take part in Dry January after a busy Christmas of partying. But, as with any health challenge, it can be difficult to stay on track when other people around you aren’t doing the same.

A month-long commitment to abstain from alcohol is a great way to reset your body and save some money, however it might feel isolating if everyone else around you is still drinking pints.

Here are some expert tips on how to navigate and accomplish Dry January solo.

Even if they aren’t taking part themselves, it’s important to let your loved ones know about your goals and intentions for Dry January.

“Telling friends and family makes all the difference,” says Emma Newman, alcohol free drinks writer and judge, who has been sober since 2015. “Not only does it help with accountability, but you might motivate someone to join you or support your efforts. They’ll also understand why you’re skipping the usual drinks, making social situations much easier.”

Surround yourself with inspiration

open image in gallery Listen to a Dry January podcast (Alamy/PA)

“There’s a wealth of podcasts, YouTube channels and books on living alcohol-free or sobriety that can be great motivators when cravings, doubt or even boredom creep in,” highlights recovery coach Elizabeth Walker, aka the empowerment warrior. “Remind yourself that you’re not alone in this, and there are plenty of resources to cheer you on along the way.”

Track your progress

“Make it visual,” recommends Walker. “A wall chart where you cross off days or add stickers is a surprisingly motivating way to see your success building up.”

Join online communities

“Join online communities or Dry January groups for tips, inspiration and support, you’re never alone in this,” suggests Newman.

Drink mocktails at social events

open image in gallery A variety of mocktails

“Having a non-alcoholic drink in hand, like a mocktail, sparkling water with cordial and a twist or even a creative juice blend, can make a big difference,” says Walker. “It helps avoid the constant ‘Why aren’t you drinking?’ questions and keeps you feeling included.”

Be kind to yourself

“If you slip up, don’t dwell. It’s all about progress, not perfection,” says Newman. “Treat this as the start of healthier, long-term habits that last beyond January. Stay kind to yourself and enjoy the journey.”

Plan some fun activities which don’t involve drinking

open image in gallery A group of friends enjoying a cooking class

“Try fun activities like food tours, cooking classes, hikes, theatre, comedy shows, yoga, spa days, art workshops, or local festivals – great ways to stay social and entertained,” recommends Newman. “Choose venues based on their alcohol-free options.”

Reward yourself

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

As an extra motivation boost, Newman says: “Reward yourself for hitting milestones with a treat – whether it’s a new book, outfit or a houseplant.”

Try morning affirmations

“Starting your day with empowering ‘I am’ statements, and repeating them throughout the day will help you re-wire your brain and maintain the motivation,” says Walker. “Make sure they resonate with you and stay focused on the positive, for example: ‘I am making choices that honour my health’, or ‘I am thriving without alcohol’.”