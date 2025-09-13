Does your dog have ADHD? A new test could help tell you

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Does your dog have ADHD? There’s a new way to find out, according to researchers.

They’ve developed the first screening test for dogs suspected to have the condition, classifying the canines as “at-risk” for ADHD if they displayed a certain number of symptoms.

The symptoms include an inability to focus, restlessness, impulsive actions, and a loss of the ability to perform tasks. Dogs who met all of the criteria were likely to have ADHD, or “attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.”

Using the method to test nearly 1,900 dogs from the areas around Hungary’s Eötvös Loránd University, 79 were found to meet that criteria.

“This prevalence rate is surprisingly similar to what has been reported in adults with ADHD, while the prevalence is somewhat higher in children and adolescents,” Dr. Márta Gácsi, a researcher at the school, said in a statement.

open image in gallery A new test could help tell if your dog has ADHD ( AFP via Getty Images )

The findings could help dogs around the world receive treatment. It’s unknown how many dogs may be living with ADHD, but previous research has found that as many as 20 percent of all dogs naturally display ADHD-related behaviors, such as hyperactivity, inattention, and impulsivity.

Some breeds are also more likely to be restless if their lifestyles aren’t active enough, the American Kennel Club said, including German Shepherds, Border Collies, and several breeds of terriers.

Other risk factors for dogs include age and sex. But, dogs who spend more time alone and participate in fewer activities are also more at risk. Making sure your dog is getting enough exercise and attention can help to alleviate ADHD symptoms, although some may need additional behavioral training.

For humans, the cause of ADHD remains unknown, but scientists say genetics, environment, head injuries, the mother’s mental health and alcohol and tobacco use during pregnancy are all possible risk factors.

“In human diagnostics, the presence of symptoms such as inattention, hyperactivity, or impulsivity alone does not necessarily indicate ADHD. A key element is functional impairment – that is, whether these symptoms have a negative impact on everyday life,” Dr. Nóra Bunford, a clinical psychologist at the school, noted.

ADHD is one of the most common disorders in childhood. It affects the brain, leaving kids unable to focus or control impulsive behaviors.

In the U.S., more than 7 million children have been diagnosed with the developmental disorder. Diagnosing children can take months.

open image in gallery German Shepherds, Border Collies, and several terrier breeds are more likely to show related symptoms ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Hungarian researchers said that their new system might be able to help get these dogs the treatment they need - but cautioned that their test was not sufficient for diagnosis by itself. This is partially because some owners may not be able to recognize symptoms.

They hope to make a new test that is even more accurate. It’s unclear when either might be available to the public.

“A final diagnosis should be based on multiple sources: the owner-rated questionnaire, a short behavioural test, and expert consultation,” Gácsi said.