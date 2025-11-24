Elderly couple jumps from cliffs after husband’s ‘deteriorating’ health

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An elderly couple, described as "devoted", tragically ended their lives by jumping from cliffs near Whitby Abbey after one of them suffered from deteriorating health, an inquest has heard. David and Susan Jeffcock were discovered on rocks at the base of East Cliff in Whitby on 30 July, having previously sent a letter to their solicitor confirming their intention to take their own lives.

The inquest in Northallerton heard that Mr Jeffcock, 80, and Mrs Jeffcock, 74, had moved to the North Yorkshire seaside town following their retirement. Kevin Shepherd, Mr Jeffcock’s nephew, told the hearing that his uncle had been battling bone cancer and must have decided to end his life due to the pain, with Susan choosing to follow him.

In a statement read aloud at the inquest, Mr Shepherd said: "I was shocked to hear of their passing and in such circumstances. I can only conclude he was in so much pain he didn’t want to keep deteriorating." He added that "although she was younger, Susan chose to join David," remarking: "That to me shows their devotion."

Mr Shepherd painted a picture of a loving couple, describing Mr Jeffcock as "a lovely man who lived a good life." He recounted his uncle’s upbringing in Sheffield, his move to Australia as a ‘10-pound pom,’ and his return to meet and marry "Susan – the love of his life." The couple, who decided not to have children, "lived well together," enjoying world travels during their holidays. Mr Jeffcock worked as a taxi driver for many years, while Mrs Jeffcock was a secretary at Stanley Tools.

Elderly couple holding hands ( (Alamy/PA) )

The inquest was told that the couple spent much of their life in Sheffield but harboured a dream of retiring to a coastal town. They eventually settled in Whitby, one of their favourite places, in a flat overlooking the harbour.

Pc James Turner’s statement detailed the discovery of the couple. On 30 July, a member of the public found a mobile phone and jacket at the cliff top. Looking over the edge, they saw two bodies on the rocks below. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, and their bodies were subsequently airlifted by the Coastguard helicopter. The cause of death was confirmed as multiple traumatic injuries.

The hearing also heard that Mr Jeffcock’s health had been declining, with three visits to A&E earlier that year for acute onset headaches and shortness of breath. A police investigation confirmed the couple’s letter to their solicitor outlining their plans. Detective Inspector Jenkinson of North Yorkshire Police suggested it was possible Mr Jeffcock jumped first, and Mrs Jeffcock "may have hesitated before following." He noted that a folded jacket, weighed down with a brick and left at the cliff top, served "as some sort of marker," indicating "preparation prior to the jump."

Senior North Yorkshire coroner Jonathan Leach concluded that while the couple had no history of mental health issues, Mr Jeffcock did have physical health problems. He recorded a conclusion of suicide for both Mr and Mrs Jeffcock.