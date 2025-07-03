Devil’s breath: The ‘zombifying’ drug linked to assaults and robberies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scopolamine, more chillingly known as “devil’s breath,” is a drug with a dual identity.

In medicine, it’s used to prevent motion sickness and nausea. But in the criminal underworld, particularly in parts of South America, it has gained a dark reputation as a substance that can erase memory, strip away free will and facilitate serious crimes.

Now, its presence may be sparking fresh concerns in the UK.

While most reports of devil’s breath come from countries like Colombia, concerns about its use in Europe are not new.

In 2015, three people were arrested in Paris for allegedly using the drug to rob victims, turning them into compliant “zombies”.

The UK’s first known murder linked to scopolamine was reported in 2019 when the Irish dancer Adrian Murphy was poisoned by thieves attempting to sell items stolen from him.

open image in gallery Adrian Murphy was poisoned with a date-rape drug known as ‘devil’s breath’ ( PA )

In a more recent case in London, a woman reported symptoms consistent with scopolamine exposure after being targeted on public transport.

Scopolamine, also known as hycosine, is a tropane alkaloid, a type of plant-derived compound found in the nightshade family (Solanaceae).

It has a long history: indigenous communities in South America traditionally used it for spiritual rituals due to its potent psychoactive effects.

In modern medicine, scopolamine (marketed in the UK as hyoscine hydrobromide) is prescribed to prevent motion sickness, nausea, vomiting and muscle spasms. It also reduces saliva production before surgery. Brand names include Kwells (tablets) and Scopoderm (patches).

As an anticholinergic drug, scopolamine blocks the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which plays a vital role in memory, learning, and coordination. Blocking it helps reduce nausea by interrupting signals from the balance (vestibular) system to the brain.

open image in gallery Scopolamine is extracted from the plant brugmansia, part of the nightshade family

But it also comes with side effects, especially when used in high doses or outside a clinical setting.

How it affects the brain

Scopolamine disrupts the cholinergic system, which is central to memory formation and retrieval. As a result, it can cause temporary but severe memory loss: a key reason it’s been weaponised in crimes.

Some studies also suggest it increases oxidative stress in the brain, compounding its effects on cognition.

The drug’s power to erase memory, sometimes described as “zombifying”, has made it a focus of forensic and criminal interest. Victims often describe confusion, hallucinations and a complete loss of control.

open image in gallery Hyoscine hydrobromide is sold in patch form under the brand name Scopoderm ( Supplied )

Uses and misuses

In clinical settings, scopolamine is sometimes used off-label for depression, excessive sweating, or even to help quit smoking. But outside these uses, it’s increasingly associated with danger.

Recreational users are drawn to its hallucinogenic effects – but the line between tripping and toxic is razor thin.

In Colombia and other parts of South America, scopolamine, also known as burundanga, has been implicated in countless robberies and sexual assaults.

Victims describe feeling dreamlike, compliant, and unable to resist or recall events. That’s what makes it so sinister – it robs people of both agency and memory.

The drug is often administered surreptitiously. In its powdered form, it’s odourless and tasteless, making it easy to slip into drinks or blow into someone’s face, as some victims have reported. Online forums detail how to make teas or infusions from plant parts, seeds, roots, flowers – heightening the risk of DIY misuse.

open image in gallery Kwells tablets, taken for motion sickness, contain hyoscine hydrobromide ( Supplied )

Once ingested, the drug works quickly and exits the body within about 12 hours, making it hard to detect in routine drug screenings. For some people, even a dose under 10mg can be fatal.

Signs of scopolamine poisoning include rapid heartbeat and palpitations, dry mouth and flushed skin, blurred vision, confusion and disorientation, hallucinations and drowsiness.

If you experience any of these, especially after an unexpected drink or interaction, seek medical attention immediately.

Dipa Kamdar is a Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice at Kingston University

This article was originally published by The Conversation and is republished under a Creative Commons licence. Read the original article