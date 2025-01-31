This dental hygiene habit may lower stroke risk, scientists say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flossing teeth at least once a week is linked to a lower risk of stroke caused by blood clots and irregular heartbeats, a new study says.

The research, to be presented next week at the International Stroke Conference 2025, looks at how frequently people follow oral hygiene habits like brushing and dental flossing.

"A recent global health report revealed that oral diseases – such as untreated tooth decay and gum disease – affected 3.5 billion people in 2022, making them the most widespread health conditions," study lead author Souvik Sen from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine said.

"We aimed to determine which oral hygiene behaviour dental flossing, brushing or regular dentist visits has the greatest impact on stroke prevention."

Dentist checks man's teeth ( Matt Lemmon from FLICKR )

Researchers determined the extent of the home use of dental floss through a structured questionnaire for over 6,000 people. They found that among those who reported flossing, 4,092 had not experienced a stroke and 4,050 had not been diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat.

Irregular heartbeat has been shown in previous studies to potentially lead to stroke, heart failure or other heart-related complications.

The participants also shared data about health parameters such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, body mass index, education, regular brushing and dentist visits.

Over 25 years of follow-up, 434 participants were identified as having strokes, 147 from larger artery brain clots, 97 from heart-driven clots and 95 were hardening of the smaller arteries.

About 1,291 of the participants were noted to have experienced an irregular heartbeat.

An analysis of the data revealed that flossing was linked to a 22 per cent lower risk of ischemic stroke, a condition in which blood flow to the brain is blocked.

Researchers also found that the dental hygiene habit is associated with a 44 per cent lower risk of blood clots travelling from the heart and about 12 per cent lower risk of irregular heartbeats.

This link is independent of regular brushing, routine dental visits or other oral hygiene behaviours, scientists said.

More frequent flossing seems to have a greater chance of stroke risk reduction, they say.

"Oral health behaviours are linked to inflammation and artery hardening. Flossing may reduce stroke risk by lowering oral infections and inflammation and encouraging other healthy habits," Dr Sen said.

"Many people have expressed that dental care is costly. Flossing is a healthy habit that is easy to adopt, affordable and accessible everywhere.”