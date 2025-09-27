The simple test that could reveal dementia risk decades before symptoms appear

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A simple urine test could reveal your risk of developing dementia decades before symptoms appear, a new study shows. For the study, my colleagues and I tracked 130,000 people and found that protein in the urine may act as an early warning sign for memory problems.

Our research showed that people with higher levels of protein leaking into their urine – a condition known as albuminuria – had a significantly greater chance of developing dementia. The association was strongest for vascular dementia, the second most common form after Alzheimer’s, and mixed dementia, which combines features of both types.

Crucially, this connection held true regardless of how well participants’ kidneys were functioning overall. In other words, protein in urine appears to predict dementia risk independently, even when standard kidney tests appear normal.

Our findings highlight how closely the kidneys and brain are connected. Both rely on networks of tiny, delicate blood vessels to function properly. When these vessels are damaged – by high blood pressure, diabetes, or other factors – the same damage that causes protein to leak into urine can also reduce blood flow to the brain.

Your kidneys act like filters, keeping useful proteins in your blood while filtering out waste. When those filters are damaged, albumin protein starts leaking through.

The test is cheap, non-invasive and can be performed in any doctor’s office ( iStock )

The brain has its own protective barrier – the blood-brain barrier – made of tightly packed cells that prevent harmful substances from entering brain tissue. Just as damaged kidney filters become leaky, a compromised blood-brain barrier allows toxins and inflammatory molecules to pass through, potentially triggering the brain changes that lead to dementia.

This discovery opens exciting possibilities for prevention. Several medications already used to protect the kidneys may also protect memory. Ace inhibitors and Arbs, blood pressure drugs that reduce protein leakage, could potentially do double duty for brain health.

About the author Hong Xu is an Assistant Professor at the Division of Clinical Geriatrics at Karolinska Institutet. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Even newer drugs show promise. GLP-1 drugs such as semaglutide (better known as Ozempic) and SGLT2 inhibitors such as dapagliflozin were originally developed for diabetes but also reduce protein in urine. Whether they prevent dementia remains to be proved, but early signs are encouraging.

While we cannot yet prove that treating kidney problems will prevent dementia – that would require following participants for decades in controlled trials – the biological pathway makes sense, particularly given how blood vessel damage affects both organs.

An ounce of prevention

So, when should you start caring about this? Vascular damage accumulates over years, so earlier intervention is better. For most people, focusing on kidney and heart health from middle age onwards is sensible, especially if you have diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, obesity, or a family history of these conditions.

Currently, doctors mainly test urine protein in people with diabetes or high blood pressure. But our findings raise questions about whether everyone over 50 should be screened, particularly those with multiple risk factors. That is a public health question requiring more research and policy discussion.

Common early symptoms of dementia NHS Different types of dementia can affect people differently, and everyone will experience symptoms in their own way. However, there are some common early symptoms: memory loss

difficulty concentrating

finding it hard to carry out familiar daily tasks, such as getting confused over the correct change when shopping

struggling to follow a conversation or find the right word

being confused about time and place

mood changes

The good news is that you do not need to wait for new guidelines to take action. Lifestyle changes that protect the kidneys also benefit the brain. Quitting smoking, controlling blood pressure and blood sugar, eating a balanced diet and exercising regularly can reduce your risk of both kidney disease and dementia.

If confirmed by future studies, urine protein testing could become a standard part of dementia risk assessments. It is cheap, non-invasive and can be performed with simple dipstick tests in any doctor’s office.

While there is still no cure for dementia, early detection and prevention remain our best tools. By recognising that protein in urine signals more than just kidney trouble, we may be able to identify and protect those at risk long before memory problems begin. Sometimes, the most important clues about your brain’s future health are found in the most unlikely places.