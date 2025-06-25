Why Dame Judi Dench is pushing for earlier dementia diagnoses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oscar-winning actress Dame Judi Dench has lent her support to a new campaign by Alzheimer’s Research UK, which is pressing the government to ensure earlier dementia diagnoses through the NHS.

The "Dementia Unseen" campaign and accompanying petition have been launched following the removal of the NHS target for 66.7 per cent of dementia patients to receive a diagnosis from its 2025-26 planning guidance.

Alzheimer’s Research UK said that patients in some regions of England can face waits of up to a year for a diagnosis after referral.

The charity also noted that individuals living in the most deprived areas often experience even longer delays.

“Many people across the UK are still waiting far too long for a dementia diagnosis – or never receive one at all,” Dame Judi said.

“That means they miss out on vital support, on the chance to plan ahead, opportunities to get involved in research, and on precious time.

“A diagnosis may not fix everything, but it gives people understanding, clarity, and some control at a time when everything feels uncertain. It allows families to make the most of the moments they have left.

“That’s why I’ve signed Alzheimer’s Research UK’s petition – and why I’m asking the public to do the same.”

open image in gallery Dame Judi Dench ( PA )

Here are five reasons why an early dementia diagnosis is so important.

1. It helps to improve a patient’s quality of life

An early diagnosis can help improve a patient’s quality of life.

“There’s actually quite a lot that can be done from a quality of life point of view, especially when it comes to maintaining and fostering relationships with loved ones and friends,” says Dr Henk Swanepoel, lead neuropsychologist at Cygnet Health Care.

“There’s quite a lot you can do to make sure that as the disease progresses, the patient can still have a very good and substantial life.”

For example, households can be adjusted to make sure that the environment is more familiar and comforting to people living with the disease.

“As memory abilities decline, patients can make the use of external cues, like information boards in the house or reminders on their phone, for instance,” Dr Swanepoel says.

open image in gallery A dementia diagnosis means patients get access to medication and other treatments like cognitive stimulation therapy ( Alamy/PA )

2. Provides access to treatments that can help manage symptoms

Dementia is a complex condition and although there is no cure, there are several treatments available on the NHS that can help manage symptoms.

“There is a multidisciplinary approach to supporting these patients which involves medical monitoring, nutrition, therapy, medication etc,” says Dr Swanepoel.

“Some medications and some lifestyle changes can help to manage the symptoms and slow the progression. Symptoms like vitamin deficiencies and depression are often reversible and can easily be caught early.”

The main medications to treat symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease prescribed on the NHS are Donepezil (also known as Aricept), rivastigmine (Exelon), memantine (also known as Ebixa, Marixino or Valios) and galantamine (Reminyl), according to the NHS website.

Other treatments listed on the website that do not involve medicines include cognitive stimulation therapy, cognitive rehabilitation and reminiscence work.

3. Helps carers, family members and friends seek support

“Looking after a patient with dementia can be quite strenuous, and a diagnosis provides families with access to support and education like counselling, psychoeducation and various other useful resources,” says Dr Swanepoel.

“Support for caregivers is important as it can help them feel more prepared for dealing with a patient.”

There are also lots of dementia-focused support groups out there, says Dr Swanepoel, which are a great way to meet others going through similar experiences and share advice.

open image in gallery A dementia diagnosis can ensure that those close to the patient can access support ( Alamy/PA )

4. Prompts safety discussions

Having an official diagnosis can prompt conversations about safety.

“Early awareness allows for adaptation, so it’s a good time to think about safety considerations with regards to risk reduction,” notes Dr Swanepoel.

“A diagnosis opens up discussions about important life changes. For example, whether the patient can/should drive or not.”

5. Allows people living with dementia to outline their wishes and prepare for the future

“Early diagnosis can allow someone living with dementia to participate in making decisions about their future and to think about things like wills and power of attorney,” says Dr Swanepoel.

“It’s important that these aspects are addressed while their decision-making abilities are still intact to make sure that they can give them clearly before the dementia progresses.”

If you need advice or support on any aspect of dementia, you can call Dementia UK’s free Helpline on 0800 888 6678 or email helpline@dementiauk.org.