The biggest myths about prostate cancer – as its named most common in England

Prostate cancer has become the most commonly diagnosed cancer in England, according to new analysis.

Prostate Cancer UK examined NHS data, and found that in 2022, 50,751 men were diagnosed with prostate cancer, surpassing the 48,531 breast cancer diagnoses. In 2023, the number of prostate cancer cases rose to 55,033, while breast cancer diagnoses decreased to 47,526.

The data also indicates a 25% rise in prostate cancer cases between 2019 and 2023. The charity attributes this increase to greater awareness of the disease, leading to more men being diagnosed at an earlier stage.Prostate cancer is often seen as an unavoidable part of ageing, especially among men, but there are many myths surrounding it that can create confusion and misinformation.

Here, David James, director of patient projects and influencing at Prostate Cancer Research, addresses some of biggest myths about the disease and uncovers the reality behind them…

Myth 1: Prostate cancer only affects older men“One of the biggest misconceptions about prostate cancer is that many people think it is a disease of just older men, but it doesn’t just affect old men,” clarifies James.

“There is obviously a link with age. Age is a risk factor, but there are also other significant risk factors, like ethnicity and family history, which put people into high risk categories.”

Myth 2: There are always symptoms

“One of the challenges is that early on, often, it’s a symptomless disease,” says James. “It’s only when it starts to push on the walls of the prostate, or burst out of the prostate, that you really start to kind of get the symptoms that people commonly think about – like frequency of peeing in the night or pain in their lower back.

“These are things that often happen when the prostate cancer is starting to spread or has already spread.

“You will get symptoms at some point, once it’s spread far enough or grown enough, but very often, in its early stages, it doesn’t have any.”

Myth 3: It’s slow and not aggressive

There are kind of different types of the disease.

“Yes there are sort of those slower growing types, but there is also some very aggressive types of prostate cancer,” confirms James. “And often in younger men or men with family history, there is a link to having slightly more aggressive types of prostate cancer.

“So, for those who have that aggressive disease, it’s even more important to get it caught early, when survival rates are much better.”Myth 4: Treatment needs to start immediately

“Sometimes the best thing to do is just to watch it and monitor it before taking action, because it’s not one of those diseases where you need to act immediately,” says James. “Prostate cancer is bit slower in that respect, even even some of those aggressive types. It’s not like you have to start treatment within a matter of days.

“You often have a bit more time to think and act in a way that takes into account the pros and cons of different types of treatment and the type of lifestyle you lead or want to lead.”

That is why many men, or those born male, are put on what is called active surveillance, which involves monitoring the cancer without immediate treatment. It’s recommended for those with low-risk prostate cancer.

“This actually the best treatment option for many men. Delaying or avoiding having to have treatment like radiotherapy or surgery to remove a prostate which come with side effects is the aim,” says James.

“It allows us to ensure, if you do have one of the aggressive types of disease, then we can act. But if you don’t, then let’s be conservative. Let’s monitor it to make sure that if it changes, you know, you get treated.”Myth 5: There’s a national screening process for prostate cancer“A lot of people think there is a screening program already in place, which there isn’t,” clarifies James. “What we have is a a system called informed choice where if you’re over a certain age (over 50) you are entitled to a test on the NHS.

“However, there isn’t a system in place [which send out invitations] which screens men for prostate cancer like there is for breast cancer, for example.”

If you would like a screening, you have to contact your GP directly.

“You have to speak to your GP, and your GP is supposed to have a conversation with you,” explains James. “Then you are entitled to have the test.”

Myth 6: Prostate cancer treatments will end your sex life“Treatments can have impact on people’s ability to have erections, but this varies. It can come back with time and there are some treatments to help with this,” says James.

“We try and make clear that just because you have had treatment, it doesn’t mean that you can’t engage in sexual activities. There are other ways of having sex that don’t just involve penetrative sex, and we try to encourage people to to realise that.”