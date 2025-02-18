How living in a cold house could affect our health

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New research commissioned by Age UK has found that three out of four people aged 66 and over said that their homes were colder than they would like them to be some, most of, or all of the time during January.

The study – which involved an online survey completed by 2,573 UK adults aged over 66, between January 6-16 this year – also found that for pensioners with low-to-modest household incomes of £20,000 or less, one in three (35%) reported their homes were too cold most or all of the time.

In addition, nearly half (48%) of the respondents were worried about being able to heat their homes when they wanted to, while 44% told Age UK they were worried about the impact of energy costs on their health. This is a noticeable increase from January 2024, when only one in three (33%) expressed similar concerns.

These figures suggest that beyond the discomfort, the effects of living in a cold environment can be far more serious than we might think. So, we’ve spoken with experts who have explained how cold homes could affect our health and have also provided some advice on how to reduce these risks…

Heart

The cold can take a hidden toll on our heart health.

“When your home is consistently cold, your body has to work harder to stay warm, which can put extra strain on your heart,” says Dr Chun Tang, GP at Pall Mall Medical. “Cold temperatures can lead to higher blood pressure and over time, prolonged exposure to the cold can increase the risk of more serious conditions, like heart attacks and strokes.”

Respiratory system

“Breathing in cold air can irritate your airways, making conditions like asthma and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) worse,” explains Tang. “A cold, damp home is also the perfect breeding ground for mould and mildew, which can trigger respiratory infections, wheezing, and persistent coughing.

“If you’re finding yourself short of breath more often in winter, your home’s temperature could be playing a role.”

Bones

“Cold temperatures can make joints feel stiff and achy, particularly if you have arthritis,” notes Tang. “But more than that, if you’re not moving around as much because you’re trying to stay warm under blankets, your bones and muscles don’t get the activity they need to stay strong.

“In the long run, this can contribute to weaker bones and an increased risk of conditions like osteoporosis.”

Cold conditions can also increase the risk of falls and slips.

“When your muscles are cold, they don’t work as efficiently, making you more prone to stiffness and slower reactions – both of which can increase the risk of slips and falls,” explains Tang. “If you’re shivering, you’re also more likely to be unsteady on your feet.

“And if your home is cold and damp, floors can become slippery, making things even riskier.”

Mind

Living in a constantly cold environment isn’t just uncomfortable – it can have a real impact on your mood and mental wellbeing.

“Being cold for long periods can lead to increased stress, anxiety, and even depression,” says Tang. “It can also make you feel more fatigued and unmotivated, which makes everyday tasks feel harder.

“A warm, comfortable home is important not just for physical health, but for keeping spirits high, too.”

Who is most at risk?

“Older adults, young children, and people with chronic conditions – like asthma or heart disease – are at higher risk,” highlights Tang. “Those with weaker hearts may struggle more to pump blood effectively in the cold, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.”

Here are some things you can do to reduce these health risks…

See if you are eligible for financial support

“We’d definitely encourage everyone to ensure that they are getting any financial support that they are eligible for,” says Jenny Lippiatt, health programme manager at Age UK. “The winter fuel payment is available still to some older people, and there are other benefits that are available.”

Put the heating on

“I think some people are really fearful of putting their heating on and I completely understand why, but the health implications are potentially really damaging,” says Lippiatt. “You can do things like concentrate the heating in the rooms that you are most likely to be in.”

Draught-proof your home

“Make sure that your house is draught-proof,” recommends Lippiatt. “We would encourage everyone to look at home efficiency tips, like making sure your boiler is checked and up to date and keeping windows and doors closed as much as possible so you’re keeping the heat in.”

Move your body

Movement will help keep your body healthy and warm.

“If you do have stairs, you could try going up and down your stairs, or get outside for a walk if it’s not too cold,” suggests Lippiatt. “There’s also lots of things around chair-based exercises if your movement is limited.”

Consume warm meals

“Eating warm meals and drinking hot drinks can also help regulate your body temperature,” says Tang.