The spice linked to low blood sugar and gum disease prevention

Cloves can do much more than just sweeten your baked goods.

Used for thousands of years in traditional medicine, the warm spice commonly used in pumpkin pie and mulled wine may also benefit your gum health and lower your blood pressure, according to years of research.

“The antibacterial properties of cloves help kill harmful bacteria inside your mouth,” Idaho’s Summit Dental Group explains. “This makes cloves highly effective in controlling plaque and reducing the risk of gum disease.”

Clove oil serves as a natural antimicrobial substance, stopping the growth of bacteria and fungi, according to studies.

Just a few drops are enough. People shouldn’t add more than 10 to 15 drops in an ounce of water, according to the National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy.

open image in gallery Cloves used in cooking can provide people with essential minerals and nutrients. The spice has also been shown to protect mouth health and lower blood sugar ( AFP/Getty )

Clove oil can be an irritant for some people, particularly on the skin.

This is because cloves contain eugenol, a yellow-colored compound commonly found in cinnamon and bay leaves. Eugenol affects the our ability to stop bleeding, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It can be harmful when adults take as little as 10 milliliters of eugenol, according to Mount Sinai. Children should not consume it.

Still, eugenol is generally safe in the quantities found in food products made with ground cloves. Most pumpkin pie recipes don’t call for more than a teaspoon of the spice.

Eugenol has the ability to kill yeast, which can be the result of an overgrowth of fungus in the mouth. The compound is also what researchers say can lower your blood sugar levels.

After taking 250 milligrams of clove extract daily for 30 days, researchers said participants in a 2019 study had significantly lower blood sugar after meals.

Cloves are also packed with essential minerals. The spice has calcium to maintain strong bones, magnesium that can regulate blood sugar and calcium levels, potassium that helps the nerves and supports heart health, and vitamin K, which helps keep arteries healthy. Eugenol may help improve bone mass as well, according to research on animals.

open image in gallery Cloves are a natural antioxidant which help protect cells ( AFP/Getty )

Lastly, cloves are a natural antioxidant, the substances found in foods that can prevent damage to cells and DNA. Experts say people need a variety of antioxidant-rich foods each day, such as berries and nuts.

“Antioxidants are almost like a shield around your cells, like a blanket around them to protect them from oxidative damage,” registered dietitian Julia Zumpano explained to the Cleveland Clinic.