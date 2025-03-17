How to spot the signs of chronic fatigue syndrome and when to reach out for help

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From persistent fatigue that doesn’t subside with rest, to cognitive difficulties and unexplained pain, the symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome can be debilitating and isolating.

It’s much more than simply feeling tired – it’s a serious condition affecting millions of people worldwide.

We spoke with a GP who highlighted some key signs to look out for and provided some helpful advice on how to treat and manage the condition.

What is chronic fatigue syndrome?

“Chronic fatigue syndrome, also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), is a complex and debilitating condition that is characterised by persistent, unexplained fatigue that does not improve with rest and significantly impairs daily functioning,” says Dr Mohammed Enayat, GP and founder of London-based longevity clinic HUM2N.

“Despite extensive research, the exact cause is still unknown, although it is widely believed to be multifactorial, involving abnormalities in the immune system, nervous system, and energy metabolism.”

One of the biggest misconceptions about this condition is that it is simply ‘being tired’ or a psychological condition caused by stress or depression, notes the GP.

“While mental health conditions can co-exist with chronic fatigue syndrome, it is not a psychological disorder,” clarifies Enayat.

What are some common symptoms?

Symptoms can vary greatly in both range and severity from person to person.

“The most prominent symptom is persistent and unexplained fatigue lasting for at least six months, but other common symptoms include post-exertional malaise (PEM), unrefreshing sleep, cognitive difficulties such as brain fog, muscle and joint pain, headaches, dizziness, and gastrointestinal issues,” lists Enayat.

Since the symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome are similar to many other conditions, it can be difficult to diagnose.

“Conditions that share similar symptoms include fibromyalgia, hypothyroidism, autoimmune diseases (such as lupus or multiple sclerosis), Lyme disease, depression, and post-viral syndromes,” says Enayat.

How can it impact people’s everyday lives?

The impact on everyday life can be profound.

“Many people with chronic fatigue syndrome struggle with even the most basic daily activities, such as getting out of bed, cooking, or holding conversations,” highlights Enayat. “The condition affects work, relationships, and social life, possibly leading to isolation, financial difficulties, and emotional distress.

“Unlike many other illnesses where rest leads to improvement, in chronic fatigue syndrome, exertion can worsen symptoms significantly, making pacing and energy management crucial.”

What are some risk factors?

“Risk factors include viral infections (such as Epstein-Barr virus, glandular fever, or COVID-19), immune system dysfunction, genetic predisposition, and hormonal imbalances,” says the GP. “Some research also suggests that chronic stress and trauma may contribute to dysregulation of the nervous and immune systems, increasing susceptibility to the condition.”

When should you seek medical advice about this?

“If you experience persistent fatigue that does not improve with rest and significantly impacts daily life for more than six months, along with other symptoms such as brain fog, muscle pain or dizziness, it is essential to consult a GP or specialist,” says Enayat.

How is it diagnosed/ assessed?

“Diagnosis is based on clinical criteria, such as the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidelines in the UK, which require symptoms like persistent fatigue, PEM, unrefreshing sleep, and cognitive impairment to be present for at least six months,” says Enayat. “Blood tests and other investigations are often carried out to exclude other conditions before a diagnosis is made.”

Can it be treated?

Although there is no cure for chronic fatigue syndrome, there are treatments available that can help manage the condition and alleviate its symptoms.

According to the NHS website, one of the primary treatments is energy management, which provides guidance on how to make the most of your available energy without worsening symptoms.

The website also mentions that cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) is sometimes recommended, along with medications to manage symptoms like pain and sleep issues.

Making lifestyle changes can also help.

“People with chronic fatigue syndrome can take steps to manage their symptoms through lifestyle modifications, such as following an anti-inflammatory diet, maintaining a consistent sleep routine, and using gentle movement therapies like stretching or yoga,” recommends Enayat.