How to survive Christmas party season without sacrificing your health and wellbeing

The festive season often brings with it a relentless onslaught of rich food, flowing alcohol, and social commitments, making a perpetual hangover and a tin of Quality Street seem as integral to December as tinsel.

However, experts suggest that enjoying the holidays doesn't have to mean sacrificing well-being, offering strategies to navigate the party season without burning out.

"A lot of people down tools on December 1 from a health and wellbeing perspective, then it’s like, ‘Right, January is the time to really kick on,’" observes Andy Carr, master trainer and head of fitness for Snap Fitness UK & Ireland.

"I don’t know if it’s a British thing, or a human thing, but we’re not particularly good at moderation," he says. This tendency can lead to a "pigs-in-blanket-coma" and a dip in mood, but it is avoidable.

To counter this, preparation is key.

If a work party is on the horizon, plan your week accordingly. "Get a bit of rest, make sure you’re eating lots of nutrient-rich meals and have a balanced week, because we can all feel a bit of guilt when we go wild at social events," Carr advises.

Hannah Belsham, physiologist and nutritionist at Nuffield Health, concurs: "You need to be looking after yourself and fuelling your body properly during the Christmas period to enjoy it. You don’t want to be having colds and flu and feeling sluggish, bloated and tired." Good nutrition and adequate sleep are vital defences.

Maintaining physical activity, even when it's dark and cold, is crucial for mental health.

Carr notes, "If you are going to be drinking on these nights out, it will affect your mentality, so making sure you’re exercising regularly, and you feel confident and happy in yourself will mean you make more mindful decisions on your night out, and you’ll have earned the fun you’re having."

When it comes to festive feasting, balance is paramount. While cheese and chocolate are staples, incorporating fibre-rich foods can mitigate their impact.

Belsham explains, "Fibre slows down the tract of food throughout our gut, which means if we have sweets with a high glucose content, the glucose spikes we get are not as intense, and we’re not getting the crash afterwards. It also means we’re feeling fuller for longer, so we’re less likely to carry on snacking."

She champions seasonal vegetables like honey-roasted parsnips, Brussels sprouts, and red cabbage, and suggests pairing crisps and crackers with "carrot sticks and cucumber to make each snack more mindful," aiding gut health and reducing discomfort.

Hydration is another simple yet effective tactic. "I have a glass of water between drinks – it is simple, but effective, and that helps me the following day so I don’t feel as tired and dehydrated," says Carr.

Mindful drinking expert Camille Vidal, an ambassador for Breast Cancer UK, suggests "zebra-striping" with zero-alcohol options or soft drinks to pace consumption. She also recommends "starting with something alcohol free, and ending with something alcohol free to reduce how much you drink."

Vidal encourages reframing the role of alcohol. "We have this narrative that alcohol is what makes the moment better, but feeling horrible and hungover on Christmas Day or Boxing Day isn’t a nice experience," she states.

"It’s about celebrating in a way that feels good in the moment and the day after." If facing pressure to drink, Vidal suggests a simple refusal: "‘I’m not drinking at the moment because I feel so much better when I don’t.’"

For hosts, ensuring a variety of non-alcoholic options fosters inclusivity.

Setting boundaries is equally important. "It’s okay to say no," Carr asserts. "You’re going to be around people that you either socialise regularly with, or potentially people that you don’t, and therefore you might feel a bit of pressure to stay out later than you usually would. Protect your own energy. It’s absolutely fine to enjoy yourself, but know the correct time to say no and get yourself home."

Vidal adds that you don't need to justify not drinking; simply order an alcohol-free alternative that looks similar.

Despite the temptation to burn the candle at both ends, prioritising sleep is non-negotiable. Dr Jeff Foster of Manual.co warns, "A reduction in one or two hours of sleep per night for two weeks can have a significant impact on our hormone levels, including testosterone and cortisol. Doing this for longer periods can have a significant impact on our mental health and cardiovascular health risk."

He advises against staying out too late and suggests spreading social events or hosting earlier parties.

After a night of indulgence, gentle movement is preferable to an intense workout. Carr explains, "For 48 hours afterwards, yes, but the day after your body is in recovery."

He opts for low-impact exercise like Reformer Pilates or a long walk to "reconnect with myself, get out of the mindset of a hangover, and gives me a boost if I’m feeling low on energy."

Finally, managing the emotional toll of the season is vital. Belsham acknowledges, "Although it can be a really happy time, it can also be a really overwhelming season."

She recommends mindfulness or deep breathing techniques, such as box breathing, to "help reset your nervous system balance, and that can calm your heart rate, especially if you’re also suffering ‘hanxiety’."

Alcohol can disrupt GABA, the calm hormone neurotransmitter, making anxiety more likely, so these techniques can help restore balance.

By adopting these mindful strategies, the festive period can be enjoyed to its fullest, without the usual pitfalls of exhaustion and regret.