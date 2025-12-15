Christmas gift warning over hidden dangers in three children’s toys

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We officially started watching Christmas films this weekend gone (alright, three weekends ago). One of them was the hilariously awful Jingle All the Way, starring Schwarzenegger, Sinbad (the comedian, not the sailor) and that kid who played Darth Vader.

Like many festive films, it has become a relatable cult classic. Two dads scrambling for a sold-out superhero toy on Christmas Eve, having failed to get their act together earlier.

It is an ordeal many parents know all too well, including my own. My mum still remembers being harangued to within an inch of her sanity while hunting for a Tamagotchi for me in the 90s. She succeeded where Arnie failed because she’s brilliant.

All of which raises a valid question. Why do some toys create such desperate demand, especially when a few of them come with very real safety concerns?

Clackers

People born in the 1960s or 70s may remember the children’s toy clackers. They were two hard polymer spheres attached to either end of a cord. When swung in an up-and-down rhythm, they clacked together repeatedly and loudly. Often unnervingly. See for yourself.

The nervous sideways glances in the commercial make sense. Children had good reason to fear these things. Clackers were capable of causing as many injuries as the Argentinian bolas, the weapon they were based on.

open image in gallery Choose toys that are safe and age-appropriate, and supervise playtime where necessary ( Getty/iStock )

Early versions were made of glass which could, and regularly did, shatter on impact. This sent sharp fragments flying everywhere and occasionally into eyes. Plastic versions replaced the glass but did not make them much safer. Children used them as makeshift flails which resulted in black eyes, nosebleeds and even fractures. Many schools banned them, alongside conkers and other “wizzo” games straight out of Just William.

Variants still exist, usually as cheap plastic versions with far less force behind them. They have even enjoyed a recent revival in Egypt (where they were briefly banned for being crude) and in Indonesia and the Philippines, where they are known as lato-lato and have sparked competitions. Injuries presumably continue.

Magnets

My daughter once had a set of magnetised building blocks shaped like triangles and squares. She adored them. Magnets are used in many other different toys, and it is easy to overlook how hazardous they can be.

The risk becomes apparent when a child manages to detach a magnet from a toy. This creates not only a choking hazard but also a serious internal risk if swallowed. Any suspected ingestion requires immediate medical attention.

The danger stems from magnetic attraction. If two or more magnets, or other metallic toy parts, are swallowed, they can attract each other through the walls of the intestines and effectively pin sections of the gut together. This can cause obstruction, perforations and internal bleeding, among other serious complications. Swallowed magnets or metallic objects of any number should never be left to pass naturally. It is always a medical emergency.

Water beads

Water beads are a more recent addition to the toy world. They are small polymer pellets that expand dramatically when placed in water. Originally marketed for floral displays, they have become popular in arts and crafts and as sensory toys.

open image in gallery Water beads are a more recent addition to the toy world ( Alamy/PA )

The beads are made from super-absorbent polymers that can swell to a diameter of one or two centimetres within hours. Like magnets, they are a choking hazard. If swallowed, they can also swell inside the body and block the intestines. A recent study described two cases of intestinal obstruction caused by water beads. In one case, a bead had expanded to four centimetres in size, and required surgery.

Sadly, these are not isolated incidents, and some cases have involved other severe medical complications. Water beads have also been marketed for children with sensory processing disorders and autism. This is especially concerning, as these children may not be able to communicate early symptoms of discomfort should they happen to swallow any beads.

Won’t someone think of the parents?

Spare a thought for the adults who find themselves in the thick of these toy crazes. Not just my poor mum who endured something close to the seventh circle of hell in a packed John Lewis to locate the digital pet I wanted. Power Rangers, Teletubbies and Buzz Lightyears have caused similar panics over the years. There have even been cases of serious injuries and fatalities caused by stampedes during Black Friday toy rushes.

About the author Dan Baumgardt is a Senior Lecturer in the School of Psychology and Neuroscience at the University of Bristol. This article was first published by The Conversation and is republished under a Creative Commons licence. Read the original article.

The message is simple. Choose toys that are safe and age-appropriate, and supervise playtime where necessary. A seemingly harmless children’s toy can turn into something much more dangerous in seconds. At Christmas, when homes are busy and distractions are many, a little extra caution goes a long, long way.