10 top tips for better sleep for preschoolers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bedtime tantrums, separation anxiety and frequent night-time wake-ups are just some of the common challenges parents of young children often face.

Sleep disruptions can take a serious mental and physical toll on both children and their caregivers, so to better understand the importance of a consistent bedtime routine, we spoke with Dr Jacqueline Harding, a child development and education expert, and author who consults on many notable children’s television programs, like CBeebies’ BeddyByes.

“Some obvious signs of sleep deprivation in children include rubbing their eyes or rolling around on the floor, and sometimes they can become irritable,” highlights Harding. “Children generally enjoy life, and they’re not going out of their way to make life difficult for parents, but when their emotional integrity is breaking down and they feel this lack of safety and security, then everything begins to look a bit hazy for them. This can affect their memory and their learning,

“Sleep deprivation can also erode the fabric of biological life and affect our immune system. So, that hour before bedtime can be used to set children up for a fantastic neurological and biological future.”

Here are Harding’s top 10 tips for helping your little one get a good night’s sleep…

1. Create a predictable bedtime routine

Young children thrive on rhythm and familiarity, says Harding.

“The brain, including little brains, is a predicting organ which uses up a lot of its resources (about 40%) trying to work out its place in the world, and prediction is one of those,” explains Harding. “In order to have the security and safety to go to sleep, little ones really do need predictability.

“A calm, consistent sequence of events – bath, story, cuddle, sleep – signals to the brain that bedtime is near, helping reduce stress hormones and invite relaxation.”

It’s also important to try and keep to the same bedtime every night when possible, as this can this help cultivate consistency and calmness.

“Even on weekends, keeping bedtime and wake time consistent helps regulate a child’s circadian rhythm (the body’s internal clock), making falling asleep and staying asleep much easier,” explains Harding.

2. Limit screen time before bed

“The blue light from tablets and TVs can interfere with the production of melatonin, the hormone that helps us feel sleepy,” highlights Harding. “Make sure [children] don’t watch anything overly exciting before bed, and if screen time is used then sleep conscious content is best. Try BeddyByes which has been designed to be watched together as part of the winding down time.”

BeddyByes is available on BBC iPlayer and airs at 6.10pm at weekends on CBeebies.

“BeddyByes has a narrative that’s calm, soothing and communicating, all the way as the melatonin builds up so that sleep is inevitable,” notes Harding. “It’s all very symbolic and scientifically based as well, and is sort of saying, here you go parents, here’s some really good ideas for a bedtime routine.”

3. Read to your children before bed

“In BeddyByes, MeMo and BaBa [the show’s central characters] go off to the Bay of Books and have a bedtime story, and that’s communicating safety, warmth and calm,” says Harding. “There are wonderful, magical things that happen in the brain before children go to bed, and it’s as though those rich words that come through bedtime reading seep into the brain.

“At about two to three years of age, when they’re going to sleep, many children rehearse some of the language they’ve heard or something they’ve heard in the story. It’s fascinating to hear, and it’s like they’re rehearsing what they’ve learned during the day for the next day.”

4. Create a sleep-friendly environment

“A cool, quiet and dark room helps little bodies wind down,” says Harding. “A nightlight is fine if needed, but keep it dim. Soft music can soothe and create a sense of safety.”

5. Offer melatonin-rich foods

“Certain foods help the body naturally produce melatonin,” says Harding. “Consider giving your child a small serving of foods such as tart cherries, bananas, oats, sweetcorn, or warm milk at dinnertime. These can support their natural sleep rhythm gently and deliciously.”

6. Make time for outdoor play

“Exposure to natural daylight and plenty of physical activity during the day helps regulate sleep-wake cycles,” explains Harding. “Sunshine and movement are nature’s gifts to growing bodies and sleeping brains – this helps set the body’s internal clock.

“Physical activity during the day also uses energy in the best way – setting the scene for a restful night.”

7. Talk through the day’s events

“In BeddyByes, Gramma Leeba, who is the reassuring voice all the way through (voiced by Dawn French), reflects back to them their day,” says Harding. “Little brains can be busy processing emotional moments, so a gentle chat about the day’s highs and lows can help a child feel secure and ‘tidy up’ their thoughts before drifting off.”

8. Comfort and reassurance

“Preschoolers may experience night fears or separation anxiety,” recognises Harding. “Reassure them with a calm voice and presence. A favourite soft toy or a special blanket can provide extra comfort. This emotional bonding makes children more likely to cooperate and feel settled.”

9. Avoid over-scheduling

“Busy days filled with activities can overstimulate young children – downtime helps regulate energy and emotions, making bedtime smoother,” says Harding. “Allow for slow, quiet moments in the day, particularly before bedtime. Downtime helps the nervous system unwind.”

10. Model calm and stillness

“Children are excellent emotional barometers,” says Harding. “If bedtime becomes rushed or fraught, their bodies pick up on that. Your calm, present energy becomes the template for their own winding down.”

For more advice, visit bbc.co.uk/cbeebies/parenting CBeebies’ brand-new parenting offer which provides top tips, activity ideas, games and advice to empower parents and carers to help their young children learn through play.