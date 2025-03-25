As DJ Chris Stark reveals he has testicular cancer – 4 signs to watch out for

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Testicular cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in males aged 15-44 years – and now Capital Breakfast presenter Chris Stark has revealed he has the disease.

The 38-year-old DJ, who has now had treatment for the cancer, has urged men to check themselves, after announcing on Instagram: “Around a couple of months ago, after a routine trip to my local doctors, I found out I have testicular cancer.

“The reason I want to share this is that I feel like an idiot that I didn’t spot this sooner.

“And although I’m effectively cured and it was caught early, my hope is any bloke reading this will perhaps think to check themselves today, or go to a doctor if not sure about any possible symptoms.”

How common is it and what are the survival rates?

The outlook for the 2,400 men who get testicular cancer in the UK every year is one of the best of all cancers, with around 95% surviving it for five years or more after diagnosis.

But while the prognosis is good for most men who get it, testicular cancer is still potentially deadly, and Cancer Research UK says at least one man dies from it every week in the UK – like the West Ham footballer Dylan Tombides, who died in 2014 at the age of 20 after a three-year battle with the disease.

His mum, Tracy Tombides, started the DT38 Foundation charity after her son’s death (38 was the number of Dylan’s shirt that West Ham retired after his death), in a bid to raise awareness about testicular cancer.

Speaking to mark April’s Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, Tombides explains that her son went to his GP after finding a pea-sized lump on his testicle. The GP told him he had a cyst, and it wasn’t until three months later that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer after a random drug test at the under-17 World Cup in Mexico.

“The only symptom Dylan experienced was a pea-size lump on his testicles,” says his mum. “This is the reason DT38 educates and raises awareness of testicular cancer with a focus on regular checking to identifying the signs and symptoms, and insisting on an ultrasound if you visit your healthcare professional.

“It is so very important that the ‘man-up’ stigma associated with men’s health becomes a thing of the past. Awareness and education are vital and so is making your health professional aware of any concerns you may have with your health.”

Are there always symptoms?

Testicular cancer survivor Phil Morris, 50, the founder of Testicular Cancer UK, first got the disease when he was 29 – and after successful treatment it returned when he was 42.

“I’ve had it twice, where it’s spread through my body, and I really had no symptoms at all apart from a lump,” he says.

Morris points out that most men who have testicular cancer don’t have any ill feeling at all until it spreads, and about half of men with the disease have their testicle removed and don’t need more treatment.

“I’ve had it twice quite bad and I’m still alive. so it’s a quite survivable cancer,” he says. “Unfortunately, the 5% who die are usually the younger lads who either don’t check their testicles, or when they do find they’ve got a lump, they’re a bit too shy to see a doctor or tell their parents or loved ones they’ve got a problem.

“And then it spreads, and obviously the more it spreads, the harder it is to treat.”

Who does it affect?

Mr Jas Kalsi, a consultant urologist at Cromwell Hospital in London, says: “Testicular cancer usually develops between the ages of 15 and 49, but it can also affect young children and older people.

“It’s really important that men are regularly checking their testicles so they know what’s normal for them, and are identifying any difference in shape or feel.”

What are the signs?

1. A lump or swelling in the testicle

The most common symptom of testicular cancer is a lump or swelling in the testicle, says Kalsi, who explains: “Most testicular lumps aren’t cancer, but you should always visit a doctor to get confirmation.”

He says a GP may perform a test called transillumination, where a strong light is shone through the testicle. A solid lump, which light can’t pass through, is more likely to be cancer.

2. A heavy scrotum

The scrotum is the sac of skin containing the testicles, and Kalsi says: “If cancer is present, your scrotum may feel heavier or firmer than usual.”

3. Pain or discomfort in a testicle

Kalsi says some people experience either a dull ache or sharp pain in the scrotum or testicles, which may be a sign of testicular cancer. But he stresses: “Most testicular cancers are painless. There are many causes of pain on the scrotum which are unlikely to be cancer, but should always be investigated.”

4. A change in how a testicle feels

While it’s not unusual to have different size testicles, Kalsi says a sudden change in testicle size may be an indication of cancer, and should be investigated.

Kalsi points out that once males hit puberty, it’s important for them to check their testicles regularly – ideally, every month. “This will help you get an idea of their usual look and feel, so if there are any changes, you’ll notice them,” he explains.

The best time to check testicles is while you’re in the shower or bath, or just afterwards, says Kalsi, as the warmth will relax your scrotum and make it easier to feel anything unusual.

He suggests standing in front of a mirror and checking if you can see anything unusual, like any swelling on the skin.

“Feel the size and weight of each testicle. You may notice that one testicle is larger or hangs lower than the other – this is completely normal.

“Get to know the feel of your testicles by rolling each one between your fingers and thumb. They should feel smooth, without any lumps or swellings. Compare your testicles with each other – get to know any differences between them.”

He points out that towards the top, at the back of each testicle, you can feel a soft, tender tube called the epididymis, which stores sperm. “It’s good to remember where it is so you don’t mistake it for a lump,” he says. “Cancerous lumps don’t usually develop here but on the sides or in front of your testicle.

“If you’re concerned about any lump, contact your GP for advice.”