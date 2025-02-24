Signs your headache needs medical attention

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Headaches are a common nuisance that many of us experience from time to time, but when does a headache cross the line from simply annoying to something more serious?

While most headaches are harmless, there are certain warning signs that could indicate a brain tumour and may require medical attention.

With Brain Tumour Awareness Month approaching in March, we spoke to experts who have shared insights on when a headache should raise concern, and the steps to take if you’re feeling worried about your health.

Is a headache a common side effect of a brain tumour?

Headaches are a common symptom of brain tumours, occurring in about 50-60% of patients, says Dr Steven Allder, consultant neurologist at Re:Cognition Health.

“The mechanisms by which brain tumours cause headaches include increased intracranial pressure, direct irritation and changes in blood flow,” explains Allder. “Tumours can occupy space in the skull, causing swelling or blocking the flow of cerebrospinal fluid, which leads to increased pressure on the brain.

“Additionally, tumours may press on or stretch sensitive tissues like blood vessels or nerves, triggering pain. Tumours can also disrupt normal blood circulation within the brain, contributing to headaches.”

What characteristics do brain tumour headaches have?

Brain tumour-related headaches have distinct characteristics that can help differentiate them from other types of headaches. Here are five key signs to look out for…

1. Persistent, worsening headaches

“Unlike typical tension or migraine headaches, brain tumour headaches tend to worsen over time,” says Allder. “This progression may involve an increase in the intensity, frequency or duration of the pain.”

2. Morning headaches

“Lying down for long periods of time can increase pressure in the brain,” says Dr Peter Abel, senior lecturer in biomedical sciences at the University of Central Lancashire, who specialises in neuro-oncology. “This means that people suffering from a brain tumour might experience headaches more often in the morning, after a night of sleep.”

3. Pain concentrated in one specific area

“Headaches in a specific area can also signify the location of the brain tumour, due to pressure or blocked fluid,” notes Abel.

4. Accompanied symptoms

“Brain tumour headaches are frequently accompanied by other symptoms that suggest increased intracranial pressure or direct effects on the brain,” notes Allder. “These can include nausea and vomiting, as well as neurological signs such as vision changes (blurry or double vision), seizures, muscle weakness or numbness.”

5. Resistance to common pain relief

“Unlike typical headaches, those associated with brain tumours often do not respond well to over-the-counter painkillers like paracetamol, ibuprofen or aspirin,” highlights Allder. “This lack of relief can be a key warning sign.”

When should people seek medical advice about a headache?

People should seek medical advice for a headache in several situations.

“If headaches are recurring and differ from your usual pattern, it is important to consult a doctor,” says Allder. “Similarly, headaches accompanied by neurological symptoms, such as numbness, weakness or speech difficulties, should be investigated.

“Severe headaches that do not respond to usual pain relief also warrant medical attention.”

The neurologist also advises that individuals at higher risk, such as those with a history of cancer or a weakened immune system, should seek prompt medical advice if they experience unusual headaches.

When should people seek emergency treatment about a headache?

“It’s important to take brain tumour symptoms seriously,” stresses Abel. “Emergency care should be sought out if a headache is extremely painful.

“A fever, a stiff neck, photophobia (light sensitivity), and seizures are all accompanying symptoms which should prompt emergency care.”