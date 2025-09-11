The common spice that clears your nostrils and can help fight off cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A sprinkling of horseradish may be an acquired taste, but the pungent spice comes with some major health benefits you don’t want to ignore.

The root vegetable can fight off inflammation and unwanted bacterial and fungal infections, as well as provide cancer-fighting nutrients, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

That’s in addition to its sinus-clearing abilities, rivaling wasabi and ginger.

It can also give meat and other dishes the kick they need to be more than just another steak dinner.

“As a prepared sauce, it’s delicious on meat and roasted vegetables,” registered dietitian Amanda Igel told the non-profit medical center. “And the health benefits of horseradish, such as its anticancer properties, may surprise you.”

open image in gallery Horseradish can be a great addition to burgers and Bloody Marys. But it also comes with some surprising health benefits ( Getty Images/iStock )

Cancer-fighting abilities

Horseradish contains a chemical called sinigrin, which is also found in cruciferous vegetables, including broccoli and cauliflower. Sinigrin is a compound that can disrupt inflammation, according to South Africa researchers.

They said that the compound might also fight off atherosclerosis, a hardening of the arteries.

Horseradish has isothiocyanates, which are also found in cruciferous vegetables and show anti-tumor properties, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“Plants in the Brassicaceae family, which includes vegetables such as horseradish, cabbage, kale and cauliflower, contain a range of compounds that have the ability to disrupt cancer cells,” said Igel. “These compounds do this by either killing the cancer cells, slowing their ability to multiply or stopping their growth altogether.”

Cruciferous vegetables have also been linked to a lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.

What about fungus?

Isothiocyanates can also have a “powerful antibacterial effect against some pretty strong bugs,” Igel said.

That bacteria includes the common foodborne pathogens E. coli, H. pylori, and Salmonella, according to separate studies from international researchers. They can all cause serious illness, with symptoms including nausea, vomiting, fever, and diarrhea.

While this appears to extend to fungi as well, Igel said more research is needed to fully understand its effects.

Reaping the rewards

open image in gallery An employee puts fresh horseradish in jars at New York City’s gourmet pickle store The Pickle Guys. Just a teaspoon of chopped horseradish is enough to feel the benefits ( AFP via Getty Images )

Used by the ancient Egyptians and Greeks, eating horseradish can give you vitamin C and essential minerals, including blood pressure-regulating potassium.

But, just a little bit of horseradish goes a long way. You just need a teaspoon to feel its benefits.

Making horseradish sauce calls for two or three tablespoons, but you probably don’t want much more of the burning and bitter sensation.

“No one is going to eat a pound of horseradish,” University of Illinois crop scientist Mosbah Kushad said in a statement.

It’s particularly versatile

You can put it on roast beef, burgers, mashed potatoes, in garlic dips, or in Bloody Mary drinks.

If you’re looking for ways to incorporate horseradish into your food, add a bit of the sauce on fish, meat or vegetables. Try this recipe for twice-baked potatoes or substitute fresh horseradish root anywhere you’d normally use fresh ginger for a slightly different zing.

Just be a little careful, if you have digestive conditions such as Crohn’s disease, esophagitis, inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis, or stomach ulcers.

“You can eat horseradish every day as long as it’s not causing irritation,” said Igel. “If you get too much stinging in your mouth, nose, stomach or throat, give it a break.”