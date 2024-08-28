Woman recovering from black mold in her apartment reveals her symptoms

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

A woman has revealed the symptoms she experienced before discovering her apartment was infested with black mold.

Earlier this week, holistic health coach Autumn Clayman took to TikTok to share her experience and how she knew something was wrong.

“I’m currently healing from black mold after living in a moldy apartment, so I’m gonna share some symptoms that I experienced,” Clayman said in a video with more than one million views.

The ordeal started when she began to experience “a burning sensation” all over her skin, specifically around her face and neck, as she showed photos of red blotches on her neck. “I would walk into my apartment and my neck and face would burn,” Clayman said, adding over the clip that the burning got progressively worse over time.

The content creator also developed eczema, a skin condition that causes inflammation, redness, and irritation. She initially had eczema bumps on her skin, which later formed clusters. “It started off as, like, a little speck on my neck, and then it started spreading pretty quickly,” she explained. “I’m also now trying to heal from eczema. It was spreading all over my arms, my legs, my neck.”

The third symptom Clayman experienced from the black mold were allergies and congestion. “I was feeling congested more than ever. I have sinus issues, but I couldn’t breathe most of the time. Breathing in my apartment was difficult,” she said.

Lastly, she revealed that she had both “burning, itchy eyes” and extreme fatigue. “No matter how much sleep I got, I constantly felt exhausted and tired,” Clayman said.

She claimed that mold is “not always visible,” which made it more difficult for her to identify the infestation in her Los Angeles apartment. The TikToker admitted that she “spent a ton of money” trying to pinpoint the cause of her recent health issues.

“I have never experienced health issues like this before,” Clayman said, noting that she’s never dealt with eczema and her stress levels were no different. She ultimately had her apartment tested for mold, which can cost anywhere from $300 to $1,100 depending on the size of the home. There are also several at-home mold test kits available to purchase online, ranging in price from $10 to $100.

“Since being out of my apartment, my symptoms have healed rapidly,” Clayman added. “My skin is clearing up, I’m starting to feel better.”

While mold may not always be visible, there are certain signs that can help identify a black mold infestation. Black mold appears as dark, circular spots or patches on surfaces, especially in areas prone to moisture. Damp or water-damaged areas like basements, showers, and windows are common spots for black mold.

Oftentimes people can identify black mold in their home simply by smell – described as musty or mildewy, and may also smell like rotting vegetables or plants.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, exposure to black mold can result in sneezing, coughing, congestion, and eye irritation. While it rarely causes serious illness or death, black mold may still worsen asthma symptoms.