Experts say this bread may be the best to lower blood pressure

Everyone loves ripping into freshly-baked loaf of bread, including pop superstar Taylor Swift. But this San Francisco staple may also come with a surprising heart benefit - reduced blood pressure.

A handful of recently-published studies have discovered that sourdough, which dates back to bakers in ancient Egypt, is healthier than other varieties.

“The fiber content can help lower cholesterol levels and support healthy blood pressure. Additionally, the improved mineral absorption from the fermentation process supports cardiovascular function,” University Hospitals explains.

Nearly half of American adults live with high blood pressure. The condition can leave people at risk for heart disease and stroke, two of the nation’s leading causes of death.

However, experts say making better dietary choices can fight the effects.

open image in gallery A baker checks loaves of freshly baked sourdough bread at Boudin Bakery in San Francisco, California, in April 2008. Just a slice of sourdough can help reduce blood pressure and sugar ( Getty )

The secret of sourdough

Sourdough bread is made using a handful of simple ingredients: salt, water, flour, and a live fermented culture of wild yeast and bacteria.

Its secret lies in how the bread is made, relying on the natural fermentation process to rise instead of store-bought yeast.

During fermentation, proteins in the bread’s flour are broken down into compounds known as peptides.

The compounds can help relax blood vessels and reduce blood pressure.

Reductions were shown after eating sourdough over the course of two months, according to a 2024 study. Researchers told study participants to replace their normal bread intake with sliced sourdough, but did not give them a limit on how much they should eat or when.

Other yummy benefits

Sourdough may cause blood sugar levels to rise more slowly due to the fermentation process.

“Sourdough bread has a lower glycemic index than white bread, so it doesn't increase blood sugar levels as quickly. This is true because the fermentation process makes starch in the bread less available for digestion and absorption into the bloodstream,” the Mayo Clinic explains.

open image in gallery A baker dumps a bag of flour into a mixer to make sourdough bread at Boudin Bakery in San Francisco, California, in April 2008. Sourdough’s special fermentation process provides a lot of its health benefits ( Getty )

High in immune-supporting B vitamins, the popular bread may also aid digestion and support gut health. It’s a good source of prebiotic fiber, which serves as food for our gut’s thousands of species of bacteria.

A toast to you

The next time you head to a bakery or a grocery store, choose whole-wheat sourdough.

A slice a day is all you need. It’s perfect as toast, served alongside scrambled egg whites, chopped up as salad croutons or as the open-faced base of a tuna melt.

While white sourdough has just one gram of fiber and white bread has even less, whole-wheat sourdough has twice as much.

“Breads that contain higher amounts of fiber can be a better choice for a lot of people. Fiber helps you stay fuller longer. And it can keep your body from fully absorbing carbohydrates. That means lower effects on your blood sugar,” the Cleveland Clinic says.