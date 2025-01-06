All the benefits of lifting weights beyond bigger muscles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

When someone mentions weight training, pictures of bulging muscles and chiseled physiques, akin to the ripped lifeguards on Baywatch, may spring to mind.

However, the advantages of lifting weights extends far beyond aesthetic improvements – they can greatly enhance both our physical health and mental wellbeing.

Here are some compelling benefits that go beyond the surface, which might inspire you to start lifting weights – whether at the gym or from the comfort of your own home – in 2025…

Strengthens your bonesEmbarking on a weight-training journey could help your bones become denser and stronger.

“Muscle-strengthening exercises help to strengthen bones by stressing them and causing them to renew themselves,” explains Helen Alexander, physiotherapy manager and rehabilitation lead at Nuffield Health.

“The mechanical loading of lifting weights as well as the muscles pulling on bones provides mechanical stimuli that helps to maintain and improve bone health. The result is stronger, denser bones.”

Helps improve your balance and reduces the risk of falls

Strong muscles are key to maintaining balance and preventing falls later in life.“Ageing leads to a natural loss of muscle strength and flexibility, making it more challenging to maintain balance and stability,” says Alexander. “Loss of strength and balance are two of the most common causes of falls, so building strong muscles is the foundation for preventing falls.

“Exercises that focus on strength in the legs, hips and core can improve our balance and reduce our risk of falls.”

Reduces risk of major health conditions

“Muscle-strengthening activities are known to improve overall health and reduce the risk of many major health conditions,” says Alexander. “One recent study found that muscle-strengthening activities were associated with a 10–17% lower risk of all-cause mortality, cardiovascular disease, cancer and diabetes.”

Helps boost mood

Lifting dumbbells is not only beneficial for the body, but it also has a positive impact on our mental health.

“Mentally, weightlifting can improve focus and reduce stress,” says Daniel Herman, SAQ coach and founder of Bio-Synergy. “Exercise triggers the release of feelgood hormones, endorphins, that reduce stress and enhance mood.”

Weightlifting can also play a significant role in building confidence.“Progress in lifting also helps promotes self-efficacy and a positive self-image,” adds Herman.

Promotes greater mobility and flexibility

“Combining strength and mobility training can help ensure balanced muscle development and joint health,” says Alexander. “Strength training builds muscle to support joints, while mobility training keeps joints flexible and less likely to be injured.

“When performed correctly, muscle-strengthening exercises can increase the range of motion in your joints, which can lead to greater flexibility and mobility.”

Here are some tips on how to start…

Start with some simple exercises

“Start with body weight exercises or light weights to master technique,” recommends Herman.

Seek help from an expert

“Consult a trainer or use credible resources to ensure proper programming and technique,” advises Herman.

Increase resistance gradually

“To begin with, choose a weight that tires your muscles after 12–15 repetitions,” recommends Alexander. “Once you get more confident, for muscle growth choose heavier weights which tire your muscles after six-12 repetitions. Aim for two-three sets of each exercise.”

Incorporate some recovery time

“It is important to have adequate recovery between muscle-strength sessions, so aim to do muscle-strengthening exercises two-three days a week, spreading the sessions across the week,” suggests Alexander.