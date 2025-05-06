Scientists discover why some babies learn to walk later than others
A new study suggests that a slightly later start to walking is not always a sign of problems
A child’s first steps are a momentous occasion, but the age at which this milestone is reached could be determined by genetics, a new study suggests.
Scientists analysed the genetic information of more than 70,000 babies and identified 11 genetic markers that influence when youngsters take their first steps.
In findings published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, the team, from the universities of Surrey and Essex, suggested that genetics accounts for about a quarter of the differences in when children begin to walk.
Professor Angelica Ronald, senior researcher on the study from the University of Surrey, said that “most babies take their first step sometime between ages eight months and 24 months, so it is a wide window in which this exciting milestone happens.
“It is a big moment for both parents and baby; it symbolises a new phase in a child’s life.
“We hope these new genetic findings can advance fundamental understanding about the causes of walking and be used to better support children with motor disorders and learning disabilities.
“While parents should still see their GP if they are concerned, a slightly later start is not always a sign of problems.
“There is a lot of variety in when children take their first step on their own.”
Dr Anna Gui, who worked on the study, added that, until now, “we didn’t understand what causes the wide differences between children in when they take their first step”.
“Parents might often worry that walking early or late is a bad sign or that they have done something wrong.
“We see that genetics play a considerable role in influencing the timing of this milestone.”
The study found that those genes influencing when children take their first steps are partly the same genetic factors that influence brain development.
There is also a relationship between the later onset of walking and genes that are involved in higher educational attainment.
Walking later, but within the typical range, was further linked genetically with less chance of developing ADHD, the research suggested.
