Looking for a place to eat on Halloween does not always mean being stuck with scary prices.

Halloween's origins date back over 2,000 years to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain (sow-in), when, according to tradition, the ghosts of the dead returned to walk the earth before a new year began November 1 for the Celts.

However, what started as a long tradition of sacrifices, bonfires, activities, and the telling of ghost stories quickly became Americanized as we spend every October 31 dressed up in costumes while begging our neighbors for candy.

Regardless of whether or not you choose to celebrate Halloween more traditionally or modernly, restaurants across the U.S. are prepared to offer prices that are worthy of a treat.

KFC

KFC is offering 50 chicken nuggets for $20 on Halloween ( Getty/iStock )

The fried chicken chain is offering 50 chicken nuggets, complete with 10 dipping sauces, on Halloween for $20 to celebrate the holiday.

Whataburger

The burger chain will be celebrating Halloween by offering its rewards members a buy-one-get-one-free nine-piece wings special.

Shake Shack

The fast food restaurant’s customers are in for a scary good deal with the ability to buy two Double Shackburgers for the price of one from October 22 through Halloween. To redeem the special, they can use the promotional code “SPOOKY” when ordering on Shake Shack’s app, in stores at kiosks and online.

Krispy Kreme

For those looking to start off their Halloween morning with something sweet, the donut chain is offering a free original glazed or classic ring doughnut to anyone who shows up in costume from Monday through Halloween. No purchase is required to receive the promotion.

Chipotle

Once again, Chipotle is offering its Boo-rito promotion, in which the chain’s rewards members can receive a $6 entree in exchange for dressing up in costume. The promotion is only available October 31 from 3 p.m. to the store’s closing time.

Burger King

The chain’s Jack-O-Lantern Whopper has been available to customers all month, but will be available for $5 on Halloween for an in-app deal.

Moe’s

The fast casual Mexican chain is celebrating both Halloween and Día de los Muertos by offering buy-one-get-one free entrées October 31 and November 1 for rewards members.

Outback Steakhouse

For those looking for a more upscale meal, the chain is offering a free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult entrée either in-person or online. When ordering online, customers are instructed to use the promotional code “SpookyFree.”

Paris Baguette

The chain’s rewards members can celebrate Halloween by stopping by October 31 for a free pastry with the purchase of any drink.