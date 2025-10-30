Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrities are getting into the Halloween spirit early this week, unveiling their imaginative — and often high-budget — costumes ahead of Friday’s spooky celebrations.

Some celebrities are known for hosting high-profile Halloween parties, with pictures often going viral the next day. Specifically, Heidi Klum throws a big New York City bash every year with a star-studded guest list, with costumes she spends years planning in advance. The America’s Got Talent judge is known for her show-stopping Halloween costumes every year, from dressing up as Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit in 2015 to one of the werewolves from Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” music video in 2017.

In 2024, Klum took her legendary Halloween game to a new galaxy, transforming into none other than E.T. Channeling the iconic alien from Spielberg’s 1982 classic, her costume was complete with a glowing fingertip and a motorized headpiece — equipped with a mouth and eyes that her team could operate remotely. Klum was joined by her husband, German musician Tom Kaulitz, who also suited up as E.T. for the event.

However, Janelle Monáe appeared to upstage Klum’s E.T. costume by wearing the same thing one day before Klum’s large unveiling.

The Kardashians are also known for their extravagant costumes, as the family has gone all out for the killer holiday, whether that be Kourtney and Travis Barker going as Morticia and Gomez Addams, or Kendall Jenner’s cucumber getup.

open image in gallery Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz dressed up as E.T. in 2024 ( Getty Images for Heidi Klum Hall )

Although October 31 may not be for another few days, some people have begun to get a head start by sharing their costumes early to possibly give their fans inspiration for what to wear themselves when the scary day arrives.

While some celebrities might not have as elaborately planned costumes as the so-called “Queens of Halloween,” Heidi Klum and Janelle Monáe, here are the most outrageous Halloween costumes seen so far.

Demi Lovato

The “Heart Attack” singer used Halloween to bring out her alter/ego “Poot,” shown on both Instagram and TikTok. Poot Lovato is a viral meme from 2015 after a fan posted a washed-out photo of Demi on Tumblr, joking that it was her secret twin sister who’d been “locked in a basement her whole life.” She admitted to feeling offended by the photo at the time, only to later find out it was edited.

Her costume features a white T-shirt in very bright lighting, with her hair made to look like the comb-over pixie cut in the original photo.

Paris Hilton

open image in gallery Paris Hilton dressed as Britney Spears for Halloween this year ( Instagram/@parishilton )

The socialite donned Britney Spears’s iconic red latex jumpsuit from her “Oops!...I Did It Again” music video, which she showed off on Instagram, complete with the slick hairstyle and large oversized sunglasses that made her look exactly like the “Toxic” singer.

Janelle Monáe

After twinning with Klum as E.T. last year, the singer returned with another cinematic choice — Beetlejuice, the ghost whose name is better left unsaid.

Monáe also showed off a completely different costume during Wednesday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, dressed as the popular Dr. Seuss character, The Cat in the Hat.

Bowen Yang

The SNL star went for an unexpected choice this year, transforming into Tingle from The Legend of Zelda — the eccentric, middle-aged mapmaker desperate to become a fairy.

Keke Palmer

The One of Them Days actor recreated a dance scene as Honey Daniels from the 2003 movie, Honey. She embodied Jessica Alba’s character in the film, wearing camouflage cargo pants, an orange bralette, and a matching long-sleeve crop.

Quenlin Blackwell

The comedian and influencer copied one of her favorite memes of the year, the headphone lady, complete with swirling butterflies and a crying look on her face.