Hailey Bieber has sparked attention from fans after they noticed an edit she made to one of her Instagram posts.

On Sunday, the Rhode founder posted a series of photos to celebrate the beginning of the summer months, including herself in a bikini and on the beach. She initially captioned the photo “lemon drop martinis and therapy all summer long,” according to fans, but it has since been changed.

Marked as having been edited, the caption now reads, “lemon drop martinis all summer long.”

Some fans acknowledged the change in the caption in the comments section, questioning why Hailey deleted the line about going to therapy.

“Wait didn’t this post just say ‘therapy and lemon drop martinis all day long’? Am I now hallucinating insta posts?” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter also pointed out the change, writing, “Why did you delete the therapy part friend.”

The Independent has reached out to representatives of Hailey and Justin for comment.

Hailey’s post comes amid constant scrutiny of her husband Justin and the state of his mental health.

In April, TMZ claimed that Justin’s former business partner, Ryan Good, was concerned the star’s place of worship, Churchome in Beverly Hills, had become a cult.

Justin previously sparked backlash over an Instagram post, claiming he told Hailey she would never be on the cover of ‘Vogue’ ( Getty Images )

More recently, Justin faced backlash over an Instagram post dedicated to his wife.

Last month, the 31-year-old singer congratulated his wife Hailey on her monumental Vogue cover story with an Instagram post.

Alongside a couple of screenshots of her cover shoot, Justin wrote: “Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue.

“Yikes I know, so mean,” he acknowledged, explaining: “For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even.

“I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even we’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection,” he added.

“So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a Vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken.”

While the Grammy-winning “Love Yourself” artist’s post was meant to be celebratory, many found his caption bizarre and vaguely insulting.

“U need some help w captions king,” one fan commented. A second wrote: “A simple congrats would’ve been fine I fear.”

Hailey and Justin have been married since 2018. In recent months, however, divorce rumors have begun circulating.

The Rhode founder hit out at the speculations in a July 2024 interview with W Magazine, saying: “People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. ‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.