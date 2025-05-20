Hailey Bieber reveals harrowing birth experience that ‘freaked her out’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hailey Bieber admitted that no amount of preparation could have helped her for what happened as she gave birth to her son, Jack, last year.

In an interview with Vogue published Tuesday, the Rhode founder revealed that despite a birth preparation regimen that included breathing exercises, acupuncture, yoga, pelvic-floor therapy, workouts, walking, and weight training, her labor still wasn’t easy.

“Giving birth was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she told the publication. Bieber said she was fully on top of the preparation process and had been feeling stronger than ever leading up to giving birth.

However, when she was 39 weeks pregnant, she began leaking amniotic fluid and was induced. “That s*** was so crazy. That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labor, and I labored for a few hours. No epidural, nothing,” Bieber recalled.

After 18 hours, Jack was born, but she suffered complications. Bieber had postpartum hemorrhage, which is severe or excessive bleeding after childbirth. According to the Cleveland Clinic, postpartum hemorrhage can occur anywhere from 12 hours after giving birth to 12 weeks later.

If not treated quickly, it can result in the mother’s death, “which was a little bit scary,” Bieber said. “You start to get a little freaked out,” she said.

‘They broke my water. I went into labor, and I labored for a few hours. No epidural, nothing,’ Bieber said ( Getty Images )

“I trust my doctor with my life,” she added. “And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind.”

Following several procedures to get the bleeding under control, Bieber was able to hold and spend time with her newborn son.

Speaking with Vogue, Bieber admitted facing brand-new struggles as she attempted to adjust to her postpartum body. “​​When people talk about ‘bouncing back’— ​back where, because my hips are wider, my boobs are actually bigger than they were before. They did not go back. And great, I’ll take it, but it’s not the same body that it was before,” she said.

“You’re not the same person that you were before. You change head to toe. And I think there was a minute where I kept really hyper-​fixating on getting back to what I was. And then I had to go through that acceptance of, I’m not going back. So it’s really about how do I want to move forward? Who do I want to be?”

Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, first revealed the birth of their son in August 2024. At the time, the “Sorry” singer posted a photo of a baby's foot on Instagram.

“Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber,” the pop star wrote.

Hailey then reshared the post on Instagram Stories and added a teddy bear and a blue heart emoji.