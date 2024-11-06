Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has revealed the results of her paternity test.

The 33-year-old – who was released from prison in December 2023 after serving eight years for the second-degree murder of her mother – revealed the official results of her unborn baby’s DNA test on Instagram.

“There’s been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby and while we’ve known for sure from the beginning, I feel that it’s finally time to put all these theories to rest,” she wrote in her post on Tuesday (November 5).

Blanchard began dating fiancé Ken Urker in April, just weeks after filing for divorce from her husband Ryan Anderson.

With 99.9 percent certainty, she confirmed that Urker was the father of her child – something she said she’s known all along, despite rumors it was Anderson’s.

“Here are the results showing Ken is the father,” she continued, adding they’re excited for their baby’s arrival in January. “Ken is going to be an incredible dad and we are so excited to welcome our baby girl into the world.”

Blanchard turned off the comments on her Instagram post.

Back in July, she made it clear on Good Morning America that she could not have fathered the baby with Anderson. “I left Ryan in mid-March. So, this is absolutely 100 percent Ken’s baby. There was never any question of paternity,” she stated at the time.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is expecting a baby girl in January 2025 ( Getty Images )

The former inmate shared the big news of her pregnancy on Instagram in July. “We are proud to announce we are expecting our first child in January 2025,” she wrote in her caption.

In August, Blanchard and her fiancé announced they were expecting a baby girl, while her estranged husband, Anderson, was legally required to undergo a paternity test.

Anderson explained in an August 10 TikTok livestream that Louisiana law left him with “no choice” in the matter, as the state mandates paternity testing for separated but still-married couples.

“I hate being in this situation,” Anderson said. “The way the timeline matches up – I don’t think it’s mine, but I don’t know. The DNA test is going to prove it.

“Crazier things have happened,” he noted. “I just don’t know. I have my thoughts and I have my opinions.”

Blanchard had announced her split from Anderson in late March, just three months after her release from prison.