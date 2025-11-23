Guinness lovers divided over new 60/40 pint: ‘It should be illegal’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Guinness lovers are unsure what to think after a new blend of the iconic Irish stout became available at pubs.

The controversial “60/40” pint blends the alcohol-free Guinness 0.0 with the original ale to produce a lower-alcohol beverage.

This concoction lowers the 4.2 per cent ABV of a pint of Guinness to around 1.7 per cent ABV.

As reported by The Telegraph, the 60/40 pint is still made using the traditional two-stage pour, with the Guinness 0.0 poured first.

Among the first to offer the hybrid pint is the Palmerstown House Pub in Dublin, who wrote on social media: “Try out new ‘60/40’ in the Palmerstown House. All of the Guinness character, just a little lighter!

“Great for when you’re in the mood for a pint but with a little less alcohol! Just ask for a ‘60/40.’”

Not everyone, however, is applauding the innovation.

One person commented on the pub’s post, calling it “a load of nonsense” with another arguing that it “should be illegal”.

( Getty )

“What is the point to this?” asked a third person, with someone else writing: “Full pints or nothing”.

Others, however, have praised the “top-draw thinking” behind the idea, pointing to Guinness Mid-Strength, a low-alcohol stout with 2.8 per cent ABV that was test-marketed in Limerick, Ireland between 2006 and 2008.

Darah Curran, known to his 165,000 social media followers as The Guinness Guru, chalks the 60/40 pint up to marketing, telling The Telegraph: “This is obviously done to go viral and fair play because it obviously works.

“I know if I make a video about it, it will get clicks and views so I’ll probably go and make a video trying it, so fair play to them in that sense.

“If you want to go out and have 10 pints and only feel like you’ve had four, fair play.”

Curran added: “The quick reaction from people will always be this is absolutely sacrilegious, this should be illegal. Is it ruining the classic pint of Guinness? Maybe it is, but just don’t order it.

“It is an original idea. I don’t think it would be for me. I think most people’s opinion will be it’s all or nothing, it’s either 100 per cent or zero.”

The move comes as more young adults turn away from alcohol. In October, a survey revealed that half of young adults are now opting for “now and low” alcohol products to moderate their consumption.

According to the data, almost half of UK adults (44 per cent) are choosing no and low alcohol drinks to moderate their drinking – up from 31 per cent in 2018.