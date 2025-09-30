How to replicate a hotel bedroom at home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s something special about a luxurious hotel bedroom… fresh bed linen, stylish decorative accents, a calming atmosphere, and peace of mind knowing every detail has been carefully considered.

So is it any wonder we dream of the same sense of indulgence and comforting aesthetic at home? With thoughts turning to a fantasy turn-down service… and desire for a good night’s sleep.

To point you in the right direction, Magdalena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse, believes you can create a similar idyll to a five-star stay with a few updates… fusing comfort with style.

“Luxury hotel bedrooms are designed for relaxation first and foremost,” highlights Gierasinska. “Everything from lighting to textures is chosen to soothe the senses.”

Here, she shares her top tips to turn your bedroom into a high-end escape…

1. Start with a perfectly made bed

Hotel rooms always feature beds that look (and feel) impeccable…

Gierasinska says to layer textures for depth. “Begin with a supportive mattress, add a duvet with a crisp cover, and finish with a lighter blanket or throw across the foot of the bed.

“Mix smooth cotton with tactile fabrics like velvet or linen to create instant luxury.”

You can also layer large, square cushions at the back for height, suggests Gierasinska, followed by smaller rectangular or bolster cushions for depth.

“Consider arranging cushions symmetrically for a polished effect that’s associated with hotels; and limit the number to avoid clutter while keeping it inviting,” she adds.

2. Choose a calming colour scheme

While many hotels opt for all-white bedding, the surrounding palette tends to be warm and understated…

“Soft neutrals, muted blues, and earthy greens create a peaceful backdrop,” highlights Gierasinska. “These tones are timeless, working just as well in modern spaces as they do in more traditional settings.

“They evoke a sense of calm, making it easier to unwind at the end of the day.”

By layering these shades with natural textures like linen, wool, or wood, she says: “You can create a bedroom that feels both serene and effortlessly sophisticated.”

3. Layer your lighting

Avoid bright overheads…

“Hotel rooms use a combination of light sources, such as bedside lamps, wall sconces, and dimmable ceiling lights, to create ambience,” underlines Gierasinska.

“Warm-toned bulbs make the space feel softer, especially when their glow is reflected off textured walls or fabric headboards.”

She says this type of lighting adds a welcoming, cocoon-like atmosphere that’s perfect for winding down in the evening.

4. Keep surfaces clear

Clutter-free rooms feel calmer…

“Limit what’s on display to a few intentional pieces… a candle, single flower stem, or a beautiful book,” suggests Gierasinska. “The rest should be stored neatly out of sight.”

As she points out, closed storage helps preserve that serene, ordered atmosphere.

“Opt for bedside tables with drawers, storage ottomans, or built-in wardrobes to keep essentials close… but concealed.

“This not only makes the room feel calmer but also mirrors the tidy, curated look of a luxury hotel.”

5. Create a ‘lounge’ moment

Hotels are designed for more than sleeping…

If space allows, add a small sofa, bench or accent chair to encourage relaxation.

“Even a simple tray with a carafe of water, or a coffee set-up makes the room feel curated and purposeful,” notes Gierasinska.

“Position your lounge corner near a window for natural light during the day, or beside a soft pool of lamplight in the evening,” she advises.

“This creates a cosy, inviting spot that feels intentional, much like the seating areas you find in boutique hotel suites.”

6. Add signature scents

Fragrance is a key element of the hotel experience…

Gierasinska suggests using diffusers or candles in calming scents like lavender, sandalwood, or cedarwood.

“The right fragrance instantly changes the mood of a space, and helps signal to your body that it’s time to relax.”

7. Pay attention to small luxuries

In a hotel, even the smallest details are deliberate…

“Fresh flowers, a plush robe draped over a chair, or neatly folded blanket at the end of the bed can all make your space feel more special.”

She goes on to say the secret to the hotel feeling isn’t just expensive decor, it’s the sense that everything has its place and purpose.

“Luxury is as much about thoughtfulness as it is about cost,” highlights Gierasinska.

“By making a few simple changes, you can bring that five-star feeling into your home every day.”

For more inspiration, visit Barker And Stonehouse Hotel Bedroom Ideas