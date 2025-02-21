Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gordon Ramsay has revealed that hundreds of lucky cat figurines have been stolen from his new London restaurant.

The TV chef and restaurateur, 58, known for his Hell’s Kitchen and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares reality TV programmes, recently launched Lucky Cat 22 Bishopsgate by Gordon Ramsay – which features the beckoning Japanese cat models called maneki-neko.

He told ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show he had issues with couples entering the toilets together, and also revealed he had a lot of thefts.

He said: “The cats are getting stolen. There were 477 stolen last week – they cost £4.50 each.”

open image in gallery

This amount would mean a total of £2,146.50 which Ramsay has lost financially during one week.

Reflecting on his more than 80 restaurants globally, he said: “It does get a bit scary, in terms of how big it is and the global impact. The team are incredible and there are some amazing chefs throughout.

“Opening in 1998 Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, I would never have thought it would be here today – this year we celebrated 24 years at three star Michelin.”

Elsewhere, Ramsay spoke about the upcoming nuptials of his daughter, Holly Ramsay, and Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty – saying they are planning a “Christmas wedding”.

He said that Peaty, who competed on the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing, did not seek his permission but did talk to him about the engagement.

open image in gallery

Ramsay said: “He’s (Adam) so down to earth and so focused and disciplined. He sat us down in Cornwall.

“He said ‘Holly is just the perfect woman. I’d like to get your blessing – from you and Tana for her hand in marriage’. It was that sort of amazing moment. Everything went quiet. As a future son-in-law, we couldn’t ask for anyone better.”

YouTuber Holly and the three-time Olympic gold medal winner announced their engagement in September, shortly after he returned to competing for the Paris Olympics, earning a silver medal.

Last year, Ramsay’s pub in the York & Albany near Regent’s Park, north London was taken over by squatters, before they later left.

The Jonathan Ross Show also sees former EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, Ugly Betty star Vanessa Williams, Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson, Olympic runner Keely Hodgkinson and singer Joan Armatrading on the show.

The City Of London Police has confirmed it has not received any reports of theft from the restaurant.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.