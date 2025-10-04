Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Golden Bachelor lead Gerry Turner is getting married.

The 73-year-old former reality star announced on Instagram Friday that he and his girlfriend, Lana Sutton, are engaged. His post included a series of pictures of him and his new fiancée, including one of them smiling on the beach, while Sutton showed off her engagement ring.

“We've got BIG news. The Golden Bachelor is OFF the market. I found my perfect match and she said ‘YES,’” Turner wrote in the caption. “I Love this woman.”

The post also included another selfie of the couple and a snap of Sutton taking a sip of her drink, with her diamond engagement ring on her finger.

Turner confirmed his relationship with the retired teacher in April, one year after he announced his divorce from Theresa Nist, whom he had gotten engaged to during the first season of The Bachelor.

Gerry Turner reveals he’s engaged to his girlfriend Lana Sutton ( @goldengerryturner / Instagram )

He said in a previous interview with TMZ that he connected with Sutton on Facebook after approving a friend request from her, since they had many mutual friends. He told the publication that while Lana was the one to reach out first, he ignored the initial message.

However, when Sutton sent him a second message about growing up in a town 20 minutes away from him in Indiana, she got his attention. They then made plans to meet and had their first date at a restaurant in March. They continued to get closer, with Sutton later meeting Angie and Jenny, Turner’s adult children with his late wife, Toni.

Since then, the couple has posted about their fun adventures together on Instagram. Two weeks ago, Sutton shared some sweet pictures from her and her partner’s visit to Toronto.

“Had a wonderful trip to Niagara Falls on the Canada side! Loved every moment with @goldengerryturner ! Oh Canada,” she wrote in the caption.

Turner’s engagement comes 15 months after he finalized his divorce from Nist, whom he split from after three months of marriage. A marital settlement agreement, dated June 4, read that “certain irreconcilable differences heretofore arisen between the parties culminated in their separation.”

The documents stated that Turner and Nist, who were married in January 2024 during a televised ABC special, are entitled to their “sole and separate property,” including housing and bank accounts.

After his divorce from Nist, Turner also announced he was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer. “As Theresa and I were trying very hard to find our lifestyle and where we were going to live and how we were going to make our life work, I was unfortunately diagnosed with cancer,” he told People in December 2024.

He said he found out about his condition after suffering a shoulder injury while playing pickleball three years ago. He said he went to an orthopedic surgeon, who then referred him to an oncologist, and he is now working with a hematology-oncology group.

“Unfortunately, there’s no cure for it. So that weighs heavily in every decision I make,” Turner said.