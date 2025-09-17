Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper has shown off her weight loss transformation in a new photo after shedding seven stone.

The 26-year-old TV personality, who was a regular on the Channel 4 show from 2013 to 2018, has dropped three dress sizes in a year after working with a personal trainer and taking Mounjaro.

Tapper started using the weight loss jab in June 2024 after a visit to her doctor, saying she “felt there was nothing else” she could do.

She has been taking a 15mg weekly dose since February after starting with 2.5mg.

“It’s changed my life,” she said. “I get annoyed though that some people call it the ‘lazy way out’.”

Tapper’s fans have sent her supportive messages after dropping the new photo, with one writing on Instagram: “You look absolutely amazing.”

Another added: “You look incredible. Proof what hard work and determination can do. You look so healthy.”

open image in gallery ‘Gogglebox’ star Amy Tapper has shed seven stone ( Instagram )

She told The Sun it is hard for her to believe she is fitting into size 18 clothes for the first time since she was 15.

“I don’t want people to think that I’ve sat around for the last 17 years of my life not trying to lose weight. I want people to know that this has been my only option to get this far.’

Tapper has been sharing her progress on Instagram, and praised her personal trainer for their support.

“You are not only my personal trainer but truly a friend and more like a therapist - I couldn’t do any of this without you and your ongoing support, thank you for everything,” she wrote.

open image in gallery Amy Tapper has bee working with a personal trainer as well as taking the Mounjaro jab ( Instagram )

It is thought that around 1.5 million people are on weight loss drugs in the UK, with more than half of them on Mounjaro, which makes people feel full so they eat less.

Most people get them privately from pharmacies as part of weight loss programmes.

However, patients need to “eat a balanced, reduced calorie diet and take part in physical activity regularly” as well as taking the jab.

It can also come with mild common side effects, which may include sickness, bloating, acid reflux, constipation and diarrhoea.

Last month, Mounjaro manufacturer Eli Lilly announced the cost of the weight-loss drug could increase by 170 per cent in a bid to bring the UK in line with higher prices with other countries.

For long-term users of the drug who are on higher doses, it could mean spending more than £100 more each month.

Boots pharmacy said the monthly cost of the highest dosage has gone up from £249 to £335, with the company “doing our best” to keep its prices as fair as possible.