Gladiators star Zack George has said the only time he held his newborn son was when he died in his arms.

The professional athlete’s baby was born prematurely in March at 22 weeks and died 13 days later in hospital following complications. He weighed less than one pound and eight ounces.

George, known as Steel on BBC series Gladiators, told how he was “too scared to hold” his newborn, named Leo, as he was “so small and fragile” – and revealed that when he finally built up the courage to pick him up, that’s when he died.

“I never held him until the very last day and that evening we got the call that things aren't looking good,” George, 34, said alongside his wife Samantha on Loose Women.

“That's the only time I got to hold him – when he passed away. It's a magical moment, but no parent should ever hold their baby till he stops breathing.”

George broke down in tears as he expressed “regret” for not holding his son sooner, but said he found comfort in discovering the newborn’s oxygen levels would improve whenever his parents spoke to him.

“One of my most magical moments with Leo is that when his stats would be a bit off, his oxygen levels might dip, or his blood pressure might dip, if we were next to him and we’d touch him and speak to him, his stats would improve.”

open image in gallery Zack and Samantha George opened up about the loss of their baby ( ITV )

The discussion left the ITV show’s panel in tears, with Myleene Klass praising the couple for being “so brave”.

George, who has daughter Freya, two, with Samantha, announced he was to become a father for the second time in January 2024.

Sharing the news of his baby’s death earlier this year, the TV star and athlete wrote on social media: “Although you were only with us for a short time, you brought us a lifetime of love.

“Your mummy brought you into this world and your daddy held you as you left.”

open image in gallery Couple lost their baby earlier this year ( Instagram/ZackGeorge )

He added: “Leo…… you showed us what the true definition of strength is and we are so proud of you. You brought so much positivity to the world with the short time you were with us and we felt that positivity in abundance, we thank you all so much for that.

“Thank you for letting us know that YOU had had enough of this fight. We will forever be grateful that we didn’t have to make that decision for you. Leo our lion, we love you more than you will ever know. Rest easy our little boy”.