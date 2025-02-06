Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Original Gladiators star Diane Youdale has claimed she attacked her ex-wife Zoe Gilbert after she was “pushed over the edge” during their 18-month marriage.

Youdale, 54, rose to fame as the Gladiators star Jet during the programme’s first four seasons aired from 1992 to 1995.

She married Gilbert in July 2023, just four months into dating, after they met in a Tesco supermarket car park. They split a year after their marriage in July 2024.

Speaking in an interview with MailOnline, Youdale admitted that, towards the end of their relationship, she “snapped” during an argument, which turned into an altercation that saw Gilbert “fall over the back of a sofa”.

Speaking about the incident, the former Gladiators star said: “I pressed on her chest three times firmly and I said, ‘Stop this now.’ I can't remember what happened then. The next thing I knew I was being led out by the police.”

Youdale claimed that the nature of their “toxic” relationship made her feel so low that she developed an alcohol problem and contemplated ending her life.

“I felt suicidal,” she said, before adding that she felt pushed to the limit.

“I would only lay hands on someone in rage if they were attacking a minor or an animal or in self-defence and I was never in self-defence around her. This was the final moment between us.”

open image in gallery Diane Youdale on ‘Gladiators’ in the 1990s ( ITV/Shutterstock )

Youdale claimed that the pair would argue almost nightly – while consuming alcohol – often when Gilbert would apparently raise concerns about Youdale’s past relationships.

The former couple appeared on ITV’s Lorraine together in July 2023 shortly after their marriage, in which they recounted the beginnings of their relationship.

Gilbert recalled plucking up the courage to approach Youdale after instantly recognising her at the supermarket.

open image in gallery Youdale and Gilbert appeared on ‘Lorraine’ in 2023 to share news of their marriage ( ITV )

Gilbert said: “Well, in short I had seen her in the carpark and thought she was the most beautiful woman I’d seen, then we exchanged names.” Turning to Youdale, she said: “And I told you were the most beautiful woman I had seen and I said ‘Can I ask you on a date?’”

Youdale was forced to quit Gladiators after four years in 1996 due to a neck injury. She then trained as a fitness instructor and psychotherapist, and did regular presenting stints as a studio guest on Big Brother's Bit On The Side.

open image in gallery Gilbert and Youdale pictured in August 2023 ( Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock )

The TV star was previously married to TV executive George Mayhew and also dated fellow Gladiator Hunter, real name James Crossley, when they appeared on the show together in the Nineties.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men's advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org