Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gisele Bündchen has tied the knot with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente after dating for almost three years and having a child together.

According to records obtained by People, the pair obtained their marriage license on December 1, getting wed two days later in Surfside, Florida. The ceremony was reportedly small and took place at the couple’s home.

Neither has spoken publicly about the marriage or shared any details on social media.

The Independent has contacted representatives for both Bündchen and Valente for comment.

Valente is a third-generation practitioner of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, teaching at a Miami-based academy alongside his brothers —and fellow co-founders — Pedro and Gui.

open image in gallery Supermodel Gisele Bündchen and jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente reportedly were married at the beginning of December ( GC Images )

Bündchen, 45, first sparked romance rumors with her jiu-jitsu instructor, 38, in November 2022, a month after her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady. The pair didn’t begin dating until June 2023, People reported.

“They started out as great friends first. She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other,” a source said at the time.

In March 2023, Bündchen officially addressed her relationship with Valente in an interview with Vanity Fair, describing it as a “friendship.”

The runway star was also the subject of rumors that her relationship with Valente began before her divorce from Brady. She denied cheating during an interview last year with The New York Times.

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful,” she said. “They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course, for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”

open image in gallery Bündchen was previously married to former NFL star Tom Brady for 13 years ( Getty Images for The Met Museum/ )

Last October, it was reported that the Brazilian Victoria’s Secret model was expecting her first child with Valente. In February 2025, Bündchen gave birth to a baby boy, whose name has yet to be revealed.

The model shared photos of her youngest son on Instagram in May in honor of Mother’s Day. In the carousel, the first picture showed her snuggled up next to the newborn as he wore an “I (heart) Mom” onesie. Other photos in Bündchen’s post included a shot of her hugging her two older children — Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13 — who she had with Brady.

At the time, she also explained why she had not been active on social media.

“I’ve been quiet over here but very busy living life… Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren’t shared — they’re simply lived,” she wrote. “Lately, I’ve been embracing the slower rhythms, the real connections, the beauty in the lessons that come with being present.”