Coffee pods recalled in 10 states due to potential health risk

Coffee pods from a New York–based brand have been recalled and given a consumer risk warning.

Gimme Coffee, Inc. announced in October that it was voluntarily recalling its Gimme! Decaf de Agua Coffee Pods after it was discovered that the pods contained caffeine. Last week, the FDA elevated the recall to a class II risk classification.

According to the FDA, a class II risk violation occurs when the “use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Although the product is safe to drink, customers who have a caffeine sensitivity should be mindful, as the pods may cause a health risk. The FDA has advised that 400 milligrams per day of caffeine — about two to three 12-fluid-ounce cups of coffee — is a safe amount to consume for most adults without any negative effects.

The 252 affected boxes of coffee pods can be identified by the UPC code 051497457990 and an outer packaging best-by date of October 15, 2025, and an inner packaging best-by date of September 30.

open image in gallery The affected coffee pods can be identified with the UPC code 051497457990 ( Getty Images )

Each box contains 10 coffee pods and was distributed to the following states: Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

open image in gallery The decaf coffee pods were mislabeled and contain caffeine ( Gimmie )

The company had not received any complaints from customers regarding the mix-up as of October 24. Any customers who do have the recalled product are advised to either contact the company for a return or replacement, or return the coffee pods to the place of purchase.

Questions can be directed to Gimme! Coffee using the phone number (607) 273-0111 or the email address orders@gimmecoffee.com.

Earlier this year, Dollar General announced that it was recalling certain lots of its Clover Valley Instant Coffee due to the potential presence of glass.

The recall affects three lots of the eight-ounce product, sold exclusively in Dollar General stores nationwide between July 9 and 21. The coffee was distributed in 48 states, excluding Hawaii and Alaska.

According to the recall notice, the issue came to light after a customer reported concerns to Dollar General employees. The FDA warns that ingesting glass fragments could cause serious harm, including broken teeth, cuts to the mouth and throat, or intestinal perforation.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported to date. Customers can locate the affected lot numbers and best-by dates printed around the neck of the jar.

The affected coffees are as follows:

8-Ounce Clover Valley® Instant Coffee

Package UPC: 876941004069

Lot: L-5163 / Best By 12/13/2026

Lot: L-5164 / Best by 12/13/2026

Lot: L-5165 / Best by 12/14/2026

Shoppers who purchased the recalled coffee are urged to throw it away and contact Dollar General for a full refund.