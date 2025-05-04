Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gigi Hadid has made her relationship with boyfriend Bradley Cooper Instagram official after more than a year together.

On Saturday (3 May), the supermodel shared a picture of the pair kissing at her 30th birthday party, standing behind a three-tiered chocolate cake while surrounded by Hadid’s friends who watched on.

Hadid, who wore a white corset top and had her hair slicked back into a bun, held Cooper’s face as they kissed.

The pair were first romantically linked in early October 2023, when they were spotted dining together at Italian restaurant Via Carota in New York City's West Village.

Last month, Hadid commented on her relationship with the 50-year-old Maestro actor in an interview with Vogue, describing their dynamic as “very romantic and happy”.

She said that the Hangover star “has opened me up to going to the theatre more, and that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life”.

Hadid also said that she respects Cooper “so much as a creative”, and she feels “really lucky” to be with him.

She said: “I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief. For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap.”

Fans have been celebrating the Instagram hard launch, with one person commenting: “Gigi Hadid kissing Bradley Cooper!!!!!! Omggggg.”

“You and Bradley are so cute,” said one fan, as another added, “Omg Bradley hard launch ty for this.”

Hadid also shared a selection of birthday highlights, including a black-and-white photo from a walk with her four-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with her ex, former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, as well as pictures of various cakes and personalised cocktails.

"I feel so lucky to be 30!" the model wrote alongside the pictures. "I feel so lucky for every high and low. For all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!”

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper began dating in 2023 ( Getty Images )

She added: “So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week. I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honoured to take on a new decade x x G.”

Cooper shares daughter Lea De Seine, eight, with model Irina Shayk. The pair began dating in 2015 and broke up four years later.

Hadid and Malik split in October 2021 after nearly six years of dating.