Independent
Trump latest
George Clooney shares why his children have a ‘much better life’ in France than LA

The actor and his wife share eight-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander

Amber Raiken
in New York
Tuesday 07 October 2025 13:27 EDT
George Clooney has no regrets about leaving Los Angeles for a quieter life in France.

The 64-year-old actor spoke about living on a farm with his wife, Amal Clooney, and their eight-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, in a new interview with Esquire. He described how “lucky” he was to be in France and how his family life resonates with his childhood.

“A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for them, it’s like — they’re not on their iPads, you know?” he explained. “They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life.”

Clooney and his wife bought the house, located in Provence, for a reported $8.3 million in 2021, according to Hello! magazine. The estate, sprawling 425 acres of land, reportedly consists of an 18th-century mansion with a pool, tennis court, vast gardens and an ornamental lake.

Clooney said he was concerned about bringing up his kids in Los Angeles, where his fame puts him under constant scrutiny — worries he doesn’t have in Europe.

“I was worried about raising our kids in L. A., in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life. France — they kind of don’t give a s*** about fame,” he added to Esquire. “I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids.”

George Clooney says he’s raising his children in France instead of Los Angeles because he doesn’t ‘want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids’
George Clooney says he’s raising his children in France instead of Los Angeles because he doesn’t ‘want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids’ (AFP via Getty Images)

The Ocean’s Eleven star told Esquire that his farm has 100 acres of grapes, 1,200 olive trees, and a tractor that he drives his kids around on.

Elsewhere in the interview, Clooney said that he’s found humor in his fear that his children would always be known by their famous parents.

“The only thing I feel lucky about is that I’m so much older that the idea that my son would be compared to me is pretty unlikely, because by the time he actually will have done anything, I’m gonna be gumming my bread,” he added.

George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, share eight-year-old twins
George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, share eight-year-old twins (AFP via Getty Images)

George Clooney has long been determined to keep his children out of the public eye. In an interview with GQ last year, he spoke candidly about how deeply he values their privacy.

“I have a goal of trying to protect, I don’t want pictures of my kids,” he said. “We deal in very serious subject matters, with very serious bad guys, and we don’t want to have photos of our kids out there. So we have to work hard at trying to stay private, and it’s tricky, as you can imagine.”

