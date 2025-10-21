Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Stamos has spoken out about his former Full House co-star, Lori Loughlin’s recent separation from her husband.

Earlier this month, Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli were reported by People to be “living apart and taking a break from their marriage” after 28 years. The couple share two daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade, who were famously at the center of the 2019 college admissions scandal that gripped the United States.

Speaking Monday on the Good Guys podcast hosted by Josh Peck and Ben Soffer, Stamos reflected on his relationship with Loughlin and her separation from Giannulli.

“Forty years I’ve known her,” he said of his former on-screen wife. “You can see through people after a few years. This woman’s a saint. I’m just heartbroken for her right now.”

Stamos then turned his attention to Giannulli, accusing him of being “a terrible narcissist.” Stamos added that Loughlin “put up with a lot over the years [with] this guy.”

‘I really tried to be there for her during this time and also with the college scandal,’ Stamos (left) said about Loughlin (middle) ( Getty Images )

“I really tried to be there for her during this time and also with the college scandal … I’m not going to debate whether she had much to do with it or not. I know she didn’t,” he claimed.

The Full House star and her husband were among 33 wealthy parents who were charged with trying to rig the American college admissions system. The couple pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud for spending $500,000 to bribe a coach at the University of Southern California to say her daughters were athletic prospects.

In October 2020, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, while Giannulli was sentenced to five months. In addition to the prison sentence, Loughlin was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service. Under his own plea deal, Giannulli was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin began serving her sentence in October and was released in December 2020, just shy of the full duration.

“She goes to f**ing prison for this asshole for three months, right? And he goes for whatever. And in typical Lori fashion, I said, ‘How was it?’ She goes, ‘You know, I met a lot of nice ladies in there. We have a book club,’” Stamos said.

“She didn’t deserve to be dragged through that. … I don’t think Olivia wanted to go to college. I can’t speak for her, but it seems like she was doing great with her YouTube and [makeup].”

When the podcast hosts asked Stamos about her separation from her husband, he appeared to take her side, explaining how “devastated” she was and that he “hates to see her go through this.”

While he chose not to respond to the rumors that Giannulli cheated on Loughlin, he did say, “Whatever he did to her, it busted her up to the core.”

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Loughlin and Stamos for comment.