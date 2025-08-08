Popular ice cream recalled over potentially life-threatening packaging mix-up
The affected ice cream was sold across three states
A popular ice cream brand has recalled one of its flavors due to a packaging error.
DFA Dairy Brands, LLC issued a recall on 324 cartons of Friendly’s 48 fluid-ounce Cookies & Cream ice cream, according to a report shared Wednesday by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall was issued after it was discovered that the product was packaged in the Vanilla Bean flavor carton with a Cookies & Cream lid.
The Vanilla Bean flavor does not have soy or wheat listed as ingredients, which may pose a “serious or life-threatening allergic reaction” to anyone with a food sensitivity or allergy.
Affected ice cream cartons have a best-by date of November 26, 2025, and were sold at stores across Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.
No illnesses have been reported.
Customers who have bought the recalled ice cream are able to return the carton to the place of purchase in exchange for a full refund.
Friendly’s ice cream isn’t the first frozen treat to be recalled in the U.S. this summer. Last month, Rich Ice Cream Co. recalled more than 110,292 cases of various ice cream bars, according to a report shared July 17 by the FDA. The recall was issued because the products may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a disease-causing bacteria.
The Rich Ice Cream products affected by the recall include Chocolate Crunch Cake Bars, Strawberry Shortcake Bars, Rich Bars, Crumbled Cookie Bars, Orange Cream Bars, Fudge Frenzy Bars, Cotton Candy Twirl Bars, Savagely Sour Blue Raspberry Bars, Savagely Sour Cherry Bars, and Cool Watermelon Bars. Potentially contaminated packages contain lot number 24351 through lot number 25156.
Affected ice cream bars were sold in 23 states: Alabama, Arizona, California, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. They were also sold in a popular foreign summer vacation spot: Nassau, Bahamas.
The recall has also been classified as Class II, which is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences,” according to the FDA. Consumers are urged not to eat these ice cream bars and to throw them away immediately.
As noted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listeria is a “bacteria that can contaminate many foods,” with infections caused by eating food with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Although symptoms can vary, a listeria infection “can cause invasive illness and intestinal illness.”
Listeria infection is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the U.S., killing roughly 260 people per year.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments