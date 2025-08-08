Popular ice cream recalled over potentially life-threatening packaging mix-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular ice cream brand has recalled one of its flavors due to a packaging error.

DFA Dairy Brands, LLC issued a recall on 324 cartons of Friendly’s 48 fluid-ounce Cookies & Cream ice cream, according to a report shared Wednesday by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall was issued after it was discovered that the product was packaged in the Vanilla Bean flavor carton with a Cookies & Cream lid.

The Vanilla Bean flavor does not have soy or wheat listed as ingredients, which may pose a “serious or life-threatening allergic reaction” to anyone with a food sensitivity or allergy.

Affected ice cream cartons have a best-by date of November 26, 2025, and were sold at stores across Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

No illnesses have been reported.

open image in gallery The ice cream was sold in stores across Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania ( FDA )

Customers who have bought the recalled ice cream are able to return the carton to the place of purchase in exchange for a full refund.

Friendly’s ice cream isn’t the first frozen treat to be recalled in the U.S. this summer. Last month, Rich Ice Cream Co. recalled more than 110,292 cases of various ice cream bars, according to a report shared July 17 by the FDA. The recall was issued because the products may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a disease-causing bacteria.

open image in gallery 324 cartons of the ice cream were found to be mispackaged ( Getty Images )

The Rich Ice Cream products affected by the recall include Chocolate Crunch Cake Bars, Strawberry Shortcake Bars, Rich Bars, Crumbled Cookie Bars, Orange Cream Bars, Fudge Frenzy Bars, Cotton Candy Twirl Bars, Savagely Sour Blue Raspberry Bars, Savagely Sour Cherry Bars, and Cool Watermelon Bars. Potentially contaminated packages contain lot number 24351 through lot number 25156.

Affected ice cream bars were sold in 23 states: Alabama, Arizona, California, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. They were also sold in a popular foreign summer vacation spot: Nassau, Bahamas.

The recall has also been classified as Class II, which is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences,” according to the FDA. Consumers are urged not to eat these ice cream bars and to throw them away immediately.

As noted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listeria is a “bacteria that can contaminate many foods,” with infections caused by eating food with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Although symptoms can vary, a listeria infection “can cause invasive illness and intestinal illness.”

Listeria infection is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the U.S., killing roughly 260 people per year.