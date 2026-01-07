Breakfast taco and burrito recall elevated to high risk level by FDA

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A recall of popular breakfast tacos and burritos has been upgraded to a high risk level, posing safety concerns for consumers.

Last month, Fresh & Ready Foods, LLC, recalled four of its ready-to-eat breakfast foods due to the potential presence of foreign material.

However, the Food and Drug Administration elevated the recall to a Class II on January 5, which means that eating the affected items can result in “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences,” according to the agency.

Two types of burritos are affected, including 278 units of the Fresh to You brand Spicy Veggie Breakfast Burrito with the UPC 100000010310, and 93 units of the Sprig & Sprout brand Spicy Breakfast Burrito with the UPC 100001000297.

Fresh & Ready Foods has also recalled 62 units of the Fresh to You brand Spicy Egg Potatoes Cheese Tacos with the UPC 100000010389, and 200 units of the Evergreen Refreshments brand Eggs Potatoes Cheese Tacos with the UPC 100040103898.

FDA declares breakfast tacos and burrito recall as a situation that can result in ‘adverse health consequences’ ( Ezume Images - stock.adobe.com )

The recalled breakfast foods were distributed to retailers in Oregon and Washington. The affected items had an expiration date of Dec. 12, 2025, but shoppers are urged to double check their fridges and freezers.

While no illnesses have been reported to date, the FDA is urging consumers to discard the breakfast tacos and burritos, or return them to the place of purchase.

The presence of foreign materials led to multiple food recalls in 2025. In October, Ventura Foods recalled 3,556 cases of its salad dressings due to the potential presence of black plastic planting material in the dressings’ granulated onion. The recall was upgraded to a Class II on December 4.

Some of the recalled items — distributed to seven different retailers and food courts across 42 states – included Caesar Dressing from Costco Service Deli and Costco Food Court, Pepper Mill Creamy Caesar Dressing, Pepper Mill Regal Caesar Dressing, and Ventura Caesar Dressing.

The dressing recall followed Costco's removal of two Caesar salad products, also supplied by Ventura Foods, from its shelves. In November, the retailer alerted shoppers that a Caesar Salad and a Chicken Sandwich with Caesar Salad were recalled due to the “presence of plastic foreign material in the salad dressing of these items.”

Meanwhile, in October, Coca-Cola voluntarily recalled three packages of Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, and Sprite that were produced and distributed in Texas by Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, LLC—a subsidiary of global bottler Arca Continental. The recall was issued because some of those cans may contain small metal fragments that could cause internal injury if swallowed.

However, the recall was limited to products distributed in Texas, specifically in the McAllen/Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio areas. A Coca-Cola spokesperson also said that all affected products were removed from store shelves by October 10 “out of an abundance of caution.”