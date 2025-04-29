How to keep your dishwasher running efficiently all summer long

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sunshine and blue skies… much as we love dining al fresco and barbecue parties, cleaning up afterwards can be a messy affair – think marinades, sticky sauces and oily vinaigrettes lingering on the plates.

Somehow, all our favourite condiments become harder to shift, putting more pressure on the dishwasher… especially if you opt to just throw everything in.

As Michael Forbes, lead product trainer at AEG, puts it: “As fun as the gatherings are, they also bring something a little less exciting – a never-ending stream of dishes!”

But are you using it to its full potential?

From loading techniques to handy do’s and don’ts, the product specialist shares his top tips to keep your dishwasher running efficiently… so you can spend less time tidying up, and more time with family and friends.

Hacks for surviving a summer of hosting

Let the dishwasher do the work: “Many dishwashers now have an ‘auto’ function where the machine automatically measures the water clarity, helping to ensure you always get a perfect result,” advises Forbes.

Master the placement: How you load the dishwasher matters… depending on the model, some have a MaxiFlex feature (designed to accommodate various utensils) drawer for cutlery.

“This ensures better water circulation for thorough cleaning, making unloading cutlery quicker,” explains Forbes. “Plus, you could even try loading dishes at an angle to avoid pooling water.”

Keep it smooth: “Hosting can be chaotic, so run a cleaning cycle a couple of times this summer to avoid build-up,” advises Forbes.

Several appliances feature a ‘machine care’ programme, keeping your dishwasher running like new, suggests Forbes. “So you can focus on the fun, not fixing!”

He says to also remember to keep the salt topped up, especially if you live in a hard water area. “This avoids limescale build-up and can help avoid nasty unwanted smells and staining on glassware.”

Opt for eco: Longer cycles may seem counterintuitive, but it’s possible to save energy and water with energy efficient programme settings, highlights Forbes.

“Remember intensity costs energy, so longer cycles often have a ‘soak’ time included, just like you would when washing up by hand,” he adds.

The do’s and don’ts of dishwasher use

Do’s…

Monthly cleans: “Summer salads, full of couscous, corn, beans – you name it – are all going to become trapped in your dishwasher filter if you aren’t careful,” warns Forbes.

So, to avoid any issues, be sure to clean your machine once a month, he advises.

The cool down: We all need a cool down after cooking in the kitchen, and so does your dishwasher, quips Forbes.

After using the dishwasher, leave the door slightly open to prevent moisture build-up. Moreover, he says some models have a feature that automatically opens the door at the end of the cycle, so you can relax with guests.

Inspect the spray arms: With all the extra dishes that come with hosting, give your spray arms a super quick check to ensure they rotate freely, says Forbes. “And have nothing stuck inside them, so every dish – especially those sticky barbecue plates – get thoroughly clean.”

Don’t…

Overload: As Forbes points out, we’ve all been victims to mindlessly throwing in dishes so we can enjoy a drink in the sun – right?

“Well, while it may be tempting to throw in your dirty dishes in one go, remember to take a moment to load properly with enough room for water to get between items, and the spray arms can rotate freely,” underlines Forbes.

It’s always worth having a final check there are no bowls, mugs or glasses that have turned, allowing water to pool, he adds.

Underload: Running a half-empty dishwasher wastes not only water but energy as well, notes Forbes. “Make sure you wait until you have a full load to maximise the efficiency of each wash cycle.”

If you do need to run the dishwasher before it’s full, remember the ‘auto’ function will ensure perfect results, says Forbes, regardless of load size.