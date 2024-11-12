Wetherspoons axes nation’s favourite beer amid pint price rise warnings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wetherspoons will soon stop selling a major beer brand recently voted the nation’s favourite, sparking outrage amongst pundits.

From November, the massive pub chain will no longer serve San Miguel, the popular Spanish pale lager. Pundits will instead be offered the Italian Poretti, at less than £4 a pint in most locations.

Founded in 1890 in Manila, Phillipines, San Miguel was named the nation’s favourite beer in a YouGov poll from the start of October.

Several customers have taken to social media to express their dissapointment, with one asking “is this a joke?”

“I will be protesting,” added another.

But not all were upset, with one user saying: “San Miguel is horrific though, the one Spanish beer I never drink. Poretti on the other hand is a fine drop”.

open image in gallery Poretti ( Poretti )

Mahou San Miguel (MSM), the brand’s Spanish wing, was set up in 1953 and has been partnered with Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company (CMBC) for the past 15 years.

However, this partnership will dissolve at the end of the year, with many speculating this to be a factor in Wetherspoon’s executive’s decision.

Speaking about the end of the license deal, CMBC chief executive Paul Davies said: “Naturally, we are disappointed by the decision, and are working to mitigate the impact on our business.”

open image in gallery Wetherspoon chief Tim Martin (Dominic Lipinski/PA) ( PA Archive )

“We are incredibly proud of our many achievements over more than 15 years with MSM, massively driving distribution and significantly growing San Miguel brand volume.”

The news comes after outspoken Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin warned at the start of the month that price rises at the budget pub chain were likely to rise in the wake of Labour’s October Budget.

He said: “Cost inflation, which had jumped to elevated levels in 2022, slowly abated in the following two years, but has now jumped substantially again following the Budget.

“All hospitality businesses, we believe, plan to increase prices, as a result.

“Wetherspoon will, as always, make every attempt to stay as competitive as possible.”

Wetherspoon, which runs nearly 800 pubs across the country, said its tax and business costs are expected to increase by about £60 million over the next tax year.