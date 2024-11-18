Should you buy a frozen turkey this Thanksgiving? Here’s the pros and cons

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, you may be building your grocery list for the food-filled event. Of course, this includes the usual star of the meal, the turkey.

As you walk through the aisles of your local store, you may be going back and forth on whether to buy a fresh or frozen turkey. While it doesn’t necessarily matter which bird you pick for Thanksgiving, there is a significant difference between the two.

When you buy a turkey that’s labeled “frozen,” that means it has been “cooled at 0 degrees Fahrenheit or lower,” according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Meanwhile, a turkey with the “fresh” label “has never been chilled below 26 degrees Fahrenheit.”

The main difference between the two turkeys is when you buy them. A frozen turkey can be bought weeks before the holiday, as long as you give it enough time to thaw. However, fresh turkeys are chilled at a higher temperature, so they should be bought only a few days before Thanksgiving.

While there’s no issue with buying a frozen turkey, there could be some downsides. Here’s how to know whether the turkey you purchase this year is perfect for your Thanksgiving dinner.

Are there benefits to buying a frozen turkey?

Frozen turkeys can be bought weeks before Thanskgiving ( Getty Images )

The major benefit of buying a frozen turkey is how long it lasts, meaning you can store it in your freezer for weeks before Thanksgiving. That way, you can spend the days before the holiday buying other ingredients for beloved side dishes.

While planning ahead, it’s important to leave enough time for your turkey to thaw. According to the USDA, you should place your turkey in the fridge and let it thaw for about 24 hours for every four pounds. So, if you have a 12-pound turkey, it will take three days to thaw.

Since frozen turkeys are “fed on corn and grains,” these tend to be “sweeter and more tender” than fresh ones, according to Southern Living.

Typically, you’d pay more for a fresh turkey than a frozen one. Since “fresh birds tend to be free-range and organic, there are most costs involved in raising them,” Southern Living reported.

Are there cons to buying a frozen turkey?

The downsides of purchasing a frozen turkey are based on personal preference. If you’re not thrilled about thawing a turkey for several days before Thanksgiving, then the frozen option may not be for you.

For those who wish to prepare their dinner closer to Thanksgiving, it may be better to purchase a fresh turkey. The USDA recommends purchasing a non-frozen bird at least two days before Thanksgiving and storing it in your refridgerator. Once the holiday arrives, you can take it out the fridge, season and stuff it as you please, and put it in the oven on Thanksgiving day.

Although fresh turkeys have a “tougher texture” than frozen ones, they also “retain more moisture, which means more flavor,” per Southern Living.

Is a fresh turkey better than a frozen one?

Ultimately, there’s no right or wrong decision when it comes to what kind of turkey you buy. The option is entirely up to you, depending on your holiday schedule and taste preferences.

However, one brand recently launched a frozen turkey line that makes an expectation to the thawing rule. Last month, Butterball announced the arrival of its “Cook From Frozen” whole turkey, which can be stored in your freezer. Instead of thawing the turkey in the fridge for days before Thanksgiving, you can take it out the day of and prepare it yourself before putting it in the oven.