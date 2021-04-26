Heinz removes classic sauce from shelves in huge condiment rebrand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heinz has unveiled its latest condiment, which the company is calling a revamp of the traditional tartare sauce.

The food manufacturer is encouraging consumers to view the new sauce, named Fish & Chips Sauce, as "Tartare 2.0". The packaging lists the contents as "Tartare Sauce" and details ingredients such as gherkins, dill, salt, parsley, and mustard.

Tartare sauce is typically composed of mayonnaise, chopped gherkins, capers, and herbs like tarragon and dill and is a classic addition to seafood dishes like fish and chips.

Heinz described its new product as a “fresh and herby condiment” which was “poised to become Britain’s new go-to pairing for fish dinners – and, of course, the nation’s beloved dish, fish & chips”.

It went on: “If tartare is the OG fish condiment, then think of Heinz Fish & Chips sauce as Tartare 2.0 – 2025’s hot new upgrade… Love tartare? You’ll be obsessed. Never tried it? Consider this your tasty gateway to next-level fish & chips.”

open image in gallery The new Heinz ‘Fish & Chips Sauce’ (Heinz/PA)

Heinz Fish & Chips Sauce has a recommended retail price of £3.39 and is available from Tesco.

Heinz said its own research suggested that Britons were eating more fish – up almost 5% year on year – with 37% of these occasions being fish and chip meals.

It found 81% of Britons used various sauces with the dish, with 66% using ketchup, 50% mayonnaise and 45% Tartare sauce.

Some 90% of 18 to 34-year-olds expressed an interest in a “brand new” sauce for fish, the brand said.

Thiago Rapp, director of ‘taste elevation’ at Heinz, said: “At Heinz, we’re always exploring bold and exciting flavours, inspired by the latest food trends and what people across the nation are really craving.

“And when it comes to British classics, nothing quite compares to fish and chips. It’s a national treasure, whether enjoyed as a seaside staple, a proper chippy tea on a Friday, or a comforting midweek meal.

“We’ve created a sauce that pays homage to this beloved British dish, crafted to be the perfect companion for every fish-filled occasion.”