Starbucks has unveiled a new Frappuccino that’s perfect for summer, but you’ll have to be quick if you want to try it.

The coffee chain announced its new Firework Frappuccino Blended Beverage in a press release Monday. According to Starbucks, the limited-edition drink “captures the excitement” of the Fourth of July, which is celebrated this Friday in the U.S., in “every sip.”

The Firework Frappuccino features Starbucks’ Summer Berry Refresher, a mix of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry flavors. It’s blended with creamy coconut milk and topped off with the brand’s raspberry pearls.

The drink is topped off with a swirl of strawberry puree and vanilla sweet cream cold foam, creating the signature white, red, and blue colors for Independence Day.

Starbucks’ new frappuccino is available in U.S. stores from tomorrow, July 1. However, it’s only going to be sold until July 7, while supplies last.

Starbucks’ Firework Frappuccino will hit stores on July 1 ( Starbucks )

There are other new Frappuccinos coming in July as well, such as the Salted Caramel Mocha, Strawberry Matcha, and Brown Sugar Frappuccinos, which all come layered with cold foam.

In May, the company announced changes to its summer menu, offering a new iced espresso drink for caffeine lovers. The Iced Horchata Oat Milk Shaken Espresso is inspired by the beloved Latin American drink. The drink features Starbucks Blonde Espresso, oat milk, and horchata-flavored syrup.

The company recently launched the Summer Berry Refresher, with the fruity mixture poured over raspberry-flavored pearls. Customers can enjoy the berry beverage with lemonade by ordering a Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher or coconut milk in the Summer Skies Drink.

Starbucks is also offering a Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop, featuring strawberry cream cake mixed with buttercream and formed into a strawberry shape. The cake pop is dipped in a chocolate icing and decorated to resemble a juicy red strawberry.

The chain is planning to hop on the protein trend bandwagon with its new Banana Protein Cold Foam.

The new items come after Starbucks announced the removal of 13 drinks from its menu. The changes took effect on March 4.

Some of the departed drinks included Iced Matcha Lemonade, White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino, Java Chip Frappuccino, White Hot Chocolate, Royal English Breakfast Latte, White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino, Chai Crème Frappuccino, and Honey Almondmilk Flat White.