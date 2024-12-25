Nathan Anthony’s honey and sriracha chicken is lazy cooking at its finest
Nathan Anthony calls this honey and sriracha chicken recipe ‘lazy but loaded with flavour’. With just six ingredients and a slow cooker, it’s effortless and delicious
Nathan Anthony describes this dish as “lazy but loaded with flavour” in his latest cookbook, Bored of Lunch: Six Ingredient Slow Cooker.
“It’s an incredible dish for cutting corners and saves so much prep time, but it still wows on taste. I prefer to seal the chicken before slow-cooking it, for extra flavour, but you can skip this step if you prefer,” says the Northern Irish cook.
Honey and sriracha chicken
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
4 chicken breasts, whole
6 tbsp sriracha
4 tbsp honey
Juice of 1 lemon
3 garlic cloves, grated
1 tbsp dark soy sauce
Method:
1. Coat the chicken breasts all over in 1 tablespoon of cornflour, then pan-fry over a medium heat in 1 tablespoon of hot oil for two minutes, or until golden on both sides.
2. Transfer the chicken to the slow cooker with all the other ingredients. Cook on high for three hours or low for six hours.
3. Slice and serve the chicken breasts,
Serving note: This is great served with rice noodles, pak choi, carrots, some spring onions and chopped red chilli.
‘Bored of Lunch: Six Ingredient Slow Cooker’ by Nathan Anthony (Ebury Press, £20).
