Ryan Riley’s recipe for joy: Kimchi salmon with ginger greens

There are days when all I want is comfort. Something rich, slow-cooked, dripping with indulgence, ideally served in a country pub with a dog and a fire. And then there are days when I want to feel good. Lighter, brighter, like I’ve done something kind for myself. On those days, I reach for ingredients like kimchi, which is known for its gut-loving benefits, but also for the punchy, fermented flavour it brings to the table.

Here, it’s diced fine and stirred into a quick marinade with sesame oil, lime zest and juice, and a pinch of white pepper. The salmon goes in next, turning gently in that tangy mix while the oven heats and the greens. You can use pak choi or spring greens, which are tossed in ginger, garlic, soy and oil until glossy.

Just 12 minutes in the oven and you’ve got something that looks and tastes like effort, but isn’t. The salmon flakes at the nudge of a fork, the greens are tender with just the right amount of bite, and the marinade cooks into a vibrant glaze. It’s fresh, fast and deeply satisfying. It’s the kind of meal that makes you feel like you’ve looked after yourself without really trying.

Serves 2

6 tablespoons kimchi, finely diced

½ teaspoon sesame oil

1 lime, zest and juice

¼ teaspoon ground white pepper

2 × 180g skinless, boneless salmon fillets

For the greens

2 heads of pak choi or 1 head of spring greens

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon garlic paste

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

To serve

a few coriander leaves, to garnish

cooked white rice (optional)

crispy fried egg (optional)

Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan.

Put the diced kimchi in a mixing bowl, add the sesame oil and the lime zest and juice and mix well. Add the white pepper, then add the salmon, turning the fillets gently to coat them in the marinade. Cover the bowl with a clean tea towel and leave the salmon to marinate at room temperature for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, in another bowl, mix all the ingredients for the greens, making sure the greens themselves are well coated.

Place the salmon on a tray lined with baking paper and arrange the pak choi or spring greens around the sides of the fish.

Put in the oven and bake for 12 minutes, until the salmon is cooked through and the greens are lightly wilted.

Scatter over the coriander and serve the dish just as it is, or place it on a bed of rice with a crispy fried egg on top to make it more substantial.