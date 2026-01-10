January has a funny habit of flattening food. The parties are over, the jeans feel tighter and suddenly everything you cook is expected to be virtuous, beige and faintly joyless, as if eating “well” must involve punishment.

But a health kick doesn’t have to mean flavour austerity, or dinners that feel like they were designed by a spreadsheet. If anything, this is the month when food needs to work harder: comforting without being cloying, nourishing without being smug, and satisfying enough that you don’t end up elbow-deep in the biscuit tin by 9pm.

That’s where this collection of recipes comes in, anchored by some of the most recognisable British chefs and foodies united by a shared refusal to be boring. Jamie Oliver brings sunshine and speed, from golden fried cheese with jammy berries to rainbow-bright salads and lightning-fast curries. Tom Kerridge leans into big flavour and balance, pairing harissa-roasted squash with salty feta and crunchy chickpeas. Joe Wicks delivers weeknight comfort that still earns its keep nutritionally: think Thai-style curries and traybakes that don’t skimp on satisfaction.

Elsewhere, the new wave of healthy home cooking shines. Nathan Anthony proves that air fryers and slow cookers can still turn out crispy chicken, rich pies and deeply savoury pasta. Dr Rupy Aujla puts gut health and protein front and centre without sacrificing pleasure, while recipes from Emily English, Gigi Grassia and Christina Kynigos show how smart tweaks – blended cottage cheese, quinoa brownies, crisped-up tacos – can transform familiar favourites.

The common thread isn’t restriction, but confidence: generous seasoning, proper textures and meals that feel like real food. Consider this proof that eating well in January doesn’t mean eating less joyfully. Just a little more cleverly.

Jamie Oliver’s golden cheese and jammy berries

open image in gallery Golden fried cheese with warm, jammy berries shows Jamie Oliver at his best: fast, generous cooking that feels indulgent but still balanced ( David Loftus )

In the Mediterranean, fried cheese is often served with fresh or jammy fruits – a magical combo.

Serves: 2

Time: 12 minutes

2 of your 7-a-day

Ingredients:

Olive oil

80g halloumi or paneer cheese

320g mixed berries, such as strawberries, raspberries, blueberries

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

2 sprigs of basil

2 slices of wholemeal sourdough bread

1 tsp runny honey

Method:

1. Put a non-stick frying pan on a medium heat with one tablespoon of olive oil. Slice and add the cheese, cook until golden on both sides, then remove.

2. Hull and halve any strawberries, then put all the berries into the pan. Cook for three minutes, or until soft, gently stirring occasionally. Drizzle over the balsamic, pick in most of the basil leaves, and stir gently until just wilted.

3. Toast the bread and divide between your plates, then spoon the jammy fruit on top. Pick over the remaining basil leaves, add the golden cheese, drizzle over the honey, and tuck right in.

Energy: 330kcal | Fat: 15.1g | Sat fat: 6g | Protein: 11.7g | Carbs: 37.1g | Sugars: 20.9g | Salt: 0.8g | Fibre: 3g

‘Eat Yourself Healthy’ by Jamie Oliver (Penguin Michael Joseph © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited)

Jamie Oliver’s easy prawn curry

open image in gallery A speedy prawn curry that leans on frozen mango, chickpeas and curry paste for maximum flavour in minimal time ( David Loftus )

Popular prawns cook very quickly, so they’re perfect for this quick, speedy, fragrant curry.

Serves: 2

Time: 10 minutes

10 of your 7-a-day

Ingredients:

1 onion (160g)

250g ripe cherry tomatoes

1 x 50g sachet of creamed coconut

1 x 400g tin of chickpeas

1 bunch of coriander (30g)

2 tbsp of your favourite curry paste

Olive oil

250g frozen mango

165g raw peeled king prawns, from sustainable sources

1 x 250g packet of cooked wholegrain basmati rice

30g Bombay mix

Method:

1. Put a large non-stick frying pan on a high heat. Peel and very finely slice the onion and place in the pan to dry fry with the tomatoes, tossing regularly for four minutes, while you put the creamed coconut in a blender with half the chickpeas and all their juice, half the coriander leaves and all the stalks, and a splash of water. Tip in half the onions and tomatoes from the pan and blitz until smooth to make a sauce.

2. Stir the curry paste and ½ a tablespoon of olive oil into the pan, followed a minute later by the frozen mango and remaining chickpeas, then the sauce. Toss over a medium heat for two minutes, then add the prawns and let it bubble away until the prawns are just cooked, loosening with splashes of water, if needed. Season to perfection.

3. Cook the rice according to the packet instructions, then divide between plates. Chop and stir most of the remaining coriander leaves into the curry, spoon it on top of the rice, then scatter over the last few coriander leaves. Crush and crumble over the Bombay mix for added crunch, to finish.

Energy: 600kcal | Fat: 17.8g | Sat fat: 6g | Protein: 30.9g | Carbs: 79.5g | Sugars: 27.7g | Salt: 1.2g | Fibre: 14.4g

‘Eat Yourself Healthy’ by Jamie Oliver (Penguin Michael Joseph © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited)

Harissa-roast pumpkin and feta salad

open image in gallery Tom Kerridge’s harissa-roast pumpkin salad proves healthy food can still bring crunch, heat and salty satisfaction ( Cristian Barnett )

“Roasting pumpkin or butternut squash brings out all its natural sugars, which is perfect next to the spicy kick from rose harissa and contrasting cooling feta cheese,” says Tom Kerridge.

Plus, the roasted chickpeas and toasted pumpkin seeds provide a delicious, moreish crunch.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

500g deseeded pumpkin (or butternut squash), cut into wedges

400g tin chickpeas, rinsed and drained

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp rose harissa

1 tsp wholegrain mustard

Juice of ½ lemon

1 tbsp white balsamic vinegar

100g baby spinach leaves

100g feta

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp pumpkin seeds, toasted, to finish

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/fan 180C/gas 6.

2. Place the pumpkin (or squash) and chickpeas on a baking tray. Drizzle with one tablespoon of the extra virgin olive oil and the harissa and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Mix well with your hands so that both the pumpkin and chickpeas are coated well. Roast on a high shelf in the oven for 20–25 minutes, or until just tender.

3. Meanwhile, for the dressing, in a medium bowl, mix together the mustard, lemon juice, balsamic vinegar and remaining three tablespoons of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer two tablespoons of the dressing to a small bowl and set aside.

4. Take the tray of pumpkin (or squash) and chickpeas from the oven and set aside to cool slightly.

5. Add the spinach leaves to the dressing in the medium bowl and toss gently to coat. Divide the spinach between two plates.

6. Distribute the roasted pumpkin (or squash) wedges and chickpeas over the spinach and crumble over the feta. Sprinkle with the toasted pumpkin seeds and trickle over the reserved dressing to serve.

‘Real Life Recipes’ by Tom Kerridge (Bloomsbury Absolute, £26)

Salmon and spinach filo cottage cheese quiche

open image in gallery Blending cottage cheese into a quiche base is a smart, high-protein trick that doesn’t sacrifice creaminess or comfort ( Clare Winfield )

“Quiche is a classic lunchtime staple, and I wanted to give it my signature twist and transform your standard recipe into one full of protein, healthy fats and balanced nutrition,” says Emily English.

“Blending the cottage cheese to form a creamy custard base is the secret here, as well as using light filo layered with olive oil. I like to bake this in a deep cake tin, but you can bake it into individual muffin cases; adjust the cooking time accordingly.”

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

Spray oil, for greasing

300g cottage cheese

100ml milk

5 medium free-range eggs

100g baby spinach leaves, wilted and chopped

10g chopped chives

100g smoked salmon, chopped

Zest of 1 lemon

4 sheets of filo pastry, each cut in half

50g feta cheese, crumbled

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas mark 4. Lightly spray a 20cm deep springform cake tin with oil.

2. In a blender or food processor, blend the cottage cheese with the milk until smooth. Transfer to a large mixing bowl. Add the eggs to the bowl and whisk until well combined. Stir in the wilted spinach, chives, smoked salmon, lemon zest and salt and pepper to taste. Mix until all the ingredients are evenly distributed.

3. Layer the halved filo sheets into the oiled cake tin, spraying each sheet lightly with oil as you go. Ensure the sheets are layered evenly to form a sturdy crust, overlapping to cover any gaps.

4. Pour the cottage cheese and egg mixture into the prepared filo crust. Tuck the edges of the filo back in on themselves to create a neat edge – you can be rough with this; don’t worry about it being perfect. Sprinkle the crumbled feta evenly over the top of the filling.

5. Bake in the oven for 60 minutes, or until the filling is just set. It will continue to set as it cools, so allow the quiche to cool slightly before serving. This also makes it easier to slice.

Under 255kcal, 20g protein per serving.

‘Live to Eat’ by Emily English (Seven Dials, £25)

Dr Rupy’s high-protein rigatoni

open image in gallery Dr Rupy’s rigatoni shows how pulses, nuts and fermented ingredients can build depth that rivals a classic meat sauce ( Andrew Burton )

“The walnut, tempeh, Puy lentil blend in this recipe delivers on the protein and fibre needs for your gut wellbeing, and the texture and flavour of this combination are phenomenal,” says Dr Rupy Aujla.

“With red wine and mixed herbs plus a bit of time you get a gorgeous bowl of food that is nourishing and delicious. Try it with different pasta varieties if you wish and, for more protein, use a lentil or bean-based pasta.”

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil, plus extra to serve

100g onion, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 tsp dried mixed herbs

2 tbsp tomato purée

100ml red wine

100g walnuts, roughly chopped or pulsed into a coarse crumb

200g tempeh, roughly chopped or pulsed into a coarse crumb

200ml vegetable stock

200ml passata

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

200g cooked Puy lentils

100g cavolo nero, stalks removed, and leaves massaged and roughly chopped

150g dried rigatoni pasta

20g Parmesan, finely grated, to serve

Method:

1. Heat the olive oil in a large lidded casserole pan over a medium heat, add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes until softened and starting to turn golden. Add the garlic and plenty of seasoning and cook for another minute before adding the mixed herbs and tomato purée. You want to cook the purée for three to four minutes to intensify the flavour.

2. Pour the red wine into the pan and cook for another three minutes until there is no smell of alcohol and the mixture becomes thick and sticky. Add the walnuts and tempeh and stir to coat them in the sticky mixture. Cook for two minutes, stirring, then pour in the stock, passata and vinegar and add the lentils. Reduce the heat to low–medium, stir until combined and simmer, part-covered with the lid, for 15 minutes.

3. Toss in the massaged cavolo nero for the last two minutes of cooking. Meanwhile, cook the pasta in plenty of boiling salted water according to the packet instructions. Drain, reserving a mugful of the cooking water. Add the pasta to the sauce with enough of the pasta cooking water to loosen.

4. Serve in bowls, drizzled with olive oil and with the Parmesan scattered over.

Protein boost: Add more tempeh or walnuts. You can also use lean beef mince instead of tempeh, just add 150g mince to the onions, garlic, tomato purée and herbs, and cook for five minutes before adding the red wine.

Protein: 56.7g | Fibre: 22.1g

‘Healthy High Protein’ by Dr Rupy Aujla (Ebury Press, £26)

Dr Rupy’s salmon tikka bowls with quick fennel and cabbage pickle

open image in gallery Salmon tikka bowls deliver big flavour contrasts – smoky spice, sharp pickle and cooling yoghurt – with serious nutritional credentials. ( Andrew Burton )

Every Tuesday in the Doctor’s Kitchen household, it’s salmon bowl night,” says Dr Rupy Aujla. “In this recipe we use a single tray to make the most delicious and easy bowls, packed with vegetables, grains and high-protein oily fish. It’s something I always look forward to. You can easily use an air fryer to cook the salmon instead in half the time.

“The brassica vegetables with spices, fruity Kashmiri chilli and sharp red cabbage pickle are a delicious combination of contrasting flavours that work harmoniously for your health and taste buds.”

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 tbsp tikka masala paste or mild curry paste

300g salmon, skin on, cut into thick 4cm chunks

300g cauliflower, broken into 2cm florets

1 tsp mustard seeds

½ tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp Kashmiri chilli or sweet paprika

1 tbsp olive oil, plus extra to drizzle

For the fennel and cabbage pickle:

100g red cabbage, finely shredded with a mandoline

2 tsp fennel seeds

4 tsp red wine vinegar

4 tsp apple juice or 1 tsp sugar

½ tsp salt

To serve:

150g cooked short-grain brown rice, warmed

2 tbsp Greek yoghurt

100g rocket leaves

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C fan.

2. Smother the salmon in the curry paste and cover with foil in a bowl. Leave to marinate in the fridge for 20 minutes (it’s even better overnight).

3. Add the cauliflower to a baking tray, sprinkle over the spices and drizzle over the olive oil and mix well. Then season well and bake for 15 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, add the cabbage, fennel seeds, vinegar, apple juice or sugar and salt to a mixing bowl and scrunch everything together with your hands for 30 seconds. Set aside.

5. Remove the tray from the oven, toss the cauliflower florets and turn up the heat to 220C fan. Nestle the salmon, skin-side up, between the cauliflower florets and bake for another 10-12 minutes until the salmon is cooked through and golden coloured with some charring.

6. Build your bowls with the warmed rice, fennel and cabbage pickle, dollops of yoghurt, salmon and cauliflower, and rocket leaves with a drizzle of oil.

Protein boost: Add more salmon

Protein: 46.9g | Fibre: 7.4g

‘Healthy High Protein’ by Dr Rupy Aujla (Ebury Press, £26)

Dr Rupy’s overnight protein porridge with cinnamon, turmeric and cacao

open image in gallery Overnight oats, reworked as a high-protein, anti-inflammatory breakfast that actually feels like something to look forward to ( Andrew Burton )

“I pack my overnight oats with two key anti-inflammatory spices, cinnamon and turmeric,” says Dr Rupy Aujla. Soaking increases the digestibility of the oats and the cacao and hemp seeds provide a nice dose of protein.

“Have fun with this one. You can make a few jars at a time and they’ll keep nicely in the fridge for a high-fibre, high-protein grab-and-go breakfast. A dollop of natural yoghurt or kefir is a beautiful contrast to the rich chocolatey-ness.”

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

30g shelled hemp seeds

20g jumbo rolled oats

20g cacao powder

½ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground turmeric

15g flaked almonds

15g walnuts, crumbled

10g desiccated coconut

100ml whole milk or plant-based alternative

2 prunes, roughly chopped

To serve:

80g mixed berries

20g pumpkin seeds or nut butter of choice

1 tbsp thick natural yoghurt

Method:

1. Add all the dry ingredients together to a large glass jar. Screw the lid on and shake vigorously to mix all the components together.

2. Remove the lid and stir in the milk, 50ml water and the prunes. Replace the lid and place in the fridge overnight.

3. In the morning, add a splash more milk if needed, and serve topped with the berries, pumpkin seeds or nut butter and yoghurt.

Protein boost: Add more cacao powder; pumpkin seeds or nut butter. You can also use an unflavoured protein powder.

Protein: 36g | Fibre: 13.1g

‘Healthy High Protein’ by Dr Rupy Aujla (Ebury Press, £26)

Joe Wicks’ Thai Me Up, Baby

open image in gallery Joe Wicks’ Thai-inspired curry swaps gloopy tins for creamed coconut, delivering richness without unnecessary extras ( Mike English Photography )

“If you ever find yourself craving a takeaway, give this recipe a go. It’s simple and delicious,” says The Body Coach, Joe Wicks. “Avoid the tinned coconut milks, which often contain gums and emulsifiers, and instead opt for the solid block of creamed coconut, which is 99.9 per cent pure coconut.

“The great thing with curries like this is you can really throw in any of your favourite veg. So, if you don’t enjoy the texture of aubergine, you could use courgette, baby corn or mangetout. Whatever you go for, it’s guaranteed to taste incredible.”

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

100g creamed coconut block, roughly chopped

10g desiccated coconut

4 large skinless, boneless chicken breasts, or 8 large skinless, boneless chicken thighs (about 800g), roughly chopped

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp garlic powder

2-3 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

1 aubergine, cut into 1-2cm dice

170g green Thai curry paste

1 x 400g tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed

280g uncooked basmati rice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve:

1 red chilli, thinly sliced (deseeded if preferred)

Handful of coriander leaves, chopped

1 lime, cut into wedges or cheeks

Method:

1. Add 400 millilitres boiling-hot water to a heatproof jug and add the creamed coconut pieces. Leave to dissolve, whisking if necessary.

2. Toast the desiccated coconut in a dry frying pan over a medium-high heat for three to four minutes until golden, stirring regularly (be careful: it can burn quickly). Set aside in a bowl.

3. Add the chopped chicken to a large bowl and sprinkle over the ginger and garlic. Toss well to evenly coat.

4. Heat a tablespoon of oil in a large frying pan or wok over a high heat. Fry the chicken in batches for four to five minutes per batch until golden brown all over, adding another tablespoon of oil for each batch. Transfer to a bowl, season and set aside.

5. Add more oil to the same pan over a medium-high heat, add the aubergine and stir-fry for three to four minutes until softened and starting to caramelise. Reduce the heat to medium and add the curry paste and coconut milk. Bring to the boil and let it cook for several minutes until the coconut milk reduces by more than half.

6. Reduce the heat to low, add the rinsed chickpeas and return the chicken pieces to the pan (along with any juices from the bowl). Leave to warm through until ready to serve.

7. Meanwhile, cook the rice according to the packet instructions (usually in a saucepan of boiling water for 10 to 15 minutes). Once cooked, drain the rice in a sieve and season with salt. Stir through half the toasted coconut.

8. Serve the chicken with the rice, scattering over the remaining coconut. Top the chicken with sliced chilli and coriander and serve with lime wedges or cheeks on the side to squeeze over.

‘Protein In 15’ by Joe Wicks (LEAP, £22)

Joe Wicks’ sausage, sweet potato and mustard tray bake recipe

open image in gallery A tray bake that earns its place in January: hearty, mustardy and built for real hunger, not polite portions ( Dan Jones )

“Simple but satisfying, this tray bake is so easy to chuck in the oven and so tasty,” says Wicks.

“It’s ideal any night of the week. It’s got roasted sprouts and sweet potatoes, too, so there’s loads of goodness – as well as lots of flavour from the mustard and sausages.”

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 3cm cubes

2 red onions, peeled and cut into 6 wedges

2 sprigs of rosemary

2 tbsp olive oil

8 pork sausages

500g Brussels sprouts, halved

For the dressing:

1 tbsp wholegrain mustard

Juice of 1 lemon

1 garlic clove, finely grated

Pinch of salt

Pinch of black pepper

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220C/200C fan.

2. Spread the sweet potatoes, red onions and rosemary over a large, rimmed baking tray. Drizzle with the olive oil and toss together to coat, then lay the sausages on top.

3. Bake for 20 minutes until the sweet potatoes are starting to soften. Remove from the oven and add the Brussels sprouts, using a metal spatula to mix them into the vegetables on the tray. Flip the sausages over and return the tray to the oven for a further 20-30 minutes until the vegetables are becoming golden and the sausages are browned.

4. Combine the dressing ingredients in a jam jar, screw on the lid and shake. Pour over the contents of the tray and serve.

‘Feel Good Food’ by Joe Wicks (HQ, £20).

Nathan Anthony’s crispy fried chicken

open image in gallery Nathan Anthony’s air-fried chicken keeps the crunch where it matters, proving ‘healthy’ doesn’t have to mean skinless or sad ( Dan Jones )

Serves: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1.2kg chicken drumsticks and thighs, skin-on

200ml buttermilk or 4 beaten eggs

120g plain flour

120g cornflour

2 tbsp paprika

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp dried basil

1 tbsp mustard powder

½ tsp ground ginger

1 tbsp garlic granules

1½ tbsp white pepper

1 tbsp black pepper

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp vegetable oil

Olive oil spray (not low-calorie)

Method:

1. Coat the chicken pieces in the buttermilk or beaten egg.

2 Mix together all the dry ingredients in a bowl, then dredge the chicken first in this mix, then back into the buttermilk or beaten egg, then coat in the dry mix one more time.

3 Add the vegetable oil to your air fryer and preheat for 2 minutes at 200C.

4 This next step is very important; coat the chicken VERY well with the olive oil spray – the flour needs to look mostly yellow from the spray. Air-fry at 200C for 20 minutes, turning and re-spraying halfway through cooking.

5 As your air fryer will be at capacity with the chicken, you could just pop some chips in the oven and heat some baked beans in the microwave or on the hob to accompany.

‘Bored of Lunch: Healthy Air Fryer: 30 Minute Meals’ by Nathan Anthony (Ebury Press, £20)

Nathan Anthony’s slow cooker steak and Guinness pie

open image in gallery A slow-cooker steak and Guinness pie that leans into comfort – because January evenings still deserve gravy and pastry ( Dan Jones )

“Being Irish, it won’t be a surprise that I love Guinness or that I love pies,” says Nathan Anthony. “Traditionally made pies can be a bit of a labour of love, but this is the easiest pie recipe you’ll ever make – just throw it in, let it cook away during the day, add a pastry lid and serve. It’s honestly that easy.”

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

800g beef steak or rump (or 1kg brisket), chopped

440ml can of Guinness

200ml beef stock

1 tbsp tomato purée

1 tsp dried rosemary

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp dried oregano

1 bay leaf

1 tbsp brown sugar

2 carrots, roughly chopped

1 red onion, chopped

1 celery stick, chopped

1 heaped tbsp cornflour

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 sheet of ready-rolled puff pastry

1 egg, beaten, to glaze the pastry

Salt and pepper, to taste

Tenderstem broccoli, and carrot and parsnip mash, to serve (optional)

Method:

1. Throw all the ingredients, except the pastry and egg, in the slow cooker.

2. Cook on high for four hours or low for seven to eight hours. Discard the bay leaf.

3 Preheat the oven to 200C. Top the beef filling with the puff pastry, tuck it round the pie, then brush with the beaten egg.

4. Pop the ovenproof slow-cooker pot (without the lid) into the oven for 25 minutes until golden and crisp. If your slow-cooker pot isn’t oven-safe, decant the filling into an ovenproof pot, cover with the pastry, brush with the egg and bake as above.

5. Serve with Tenderstem broccoli, and carrot and parsnip mash, if you like.

Tip: To get the pastry the right size, put your slow cooker lid on top of your puff pastry sheet and cut round it before adding to the slow cooker.

‘Bored Of Lunch: Healthy Slow Cooker Even Easier’ by Nathan Anthony (Ebury Press, £20)

This is the recipe Nathan Anthony came up with when trying to decide between two favourite dishes: bruschetta and pasta.

Nathan Anthony’s red pepper bruschetta pasta

open image in gallery Bruschetta meets pasta in this clever hybrid that delivers acidity, crunch and richness in one deeply satisfying bowl ( Dan Jones )

“The result is this soft pasta with lots of flavour, crunchy croutons and a drizzle of balsamic: stunning. I do enjoy making my own sourdough croutons in the air fryer or the oven, but shop-bought croutons work very well if you don’t have the time,” says Anthony.

Serves: 3

Ingredients:

2 x 300g jars of roasted red peppers, chopped

15 cherry tomatoes, quartered

700g passata

1 tsp dried oregano

4 garlic cloves, grated

Generous handful of fresh basil

250g fresh lasagne sheets, cut into thick strands

Salt and pepper, to taste

4 tsp balsamic vinegar

Croutons

50g grated vegetarian Parmesan cheese, to serve

Method:

1. Add the peppers, tomatoes, passata, oregano, grated garlic, salt and pepper and most of the basil to the slow cooker. Cook on high for two hours or low for four hours.

2. Add the lasagne strands and cook for a further 20-25 minutes (if cooking on low, you may need slightly longer).

3. Plate up and top the pasta with the balsamic vinegar, croutons, Parmesan and remaining fresh basil.

Tip: To make your own sourdough croutons, cube a couple of slices of bread, toss them in olive oil and put in the air fryer at 200C for six minutes, or on a baking tray in a 200C oven for 10-12 minutes.

‘Bored Of Lunch: Healthy Slow Cooker Even Easier’ by Nathan Anthony (Ebury Press, £20)

Gigi Grassia’s quinoa protein brownies

open image in gallery Quinoa brownies that blur the line between snack and dessert, packing protein without losing their indulgent edge ( Kimberly Espinel )

“These brownies are perfect or those seeking a wholesome indulgence,” says Gigi Grassia, author of Plant Protein.

“Bursting with plant-based protein from quinoa, peanut butter and yoghurt, naturally sweetened with banana and maple syrup and enriched with cacao powder, they’re a protein-packed treat perfect for any time of day.

“I love changing the toppings depending on my mood! Chocolate chips? Peanut butter swirls or dried raspberries?What’s it going to be next time?”

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

120g tricolour quinoa

10g ground flaxseeds

100g high-protein plant-based yoghurt

90g overripe banana

40g raw cacao powder

40ml maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

50g smooth peanut butter

1 tsp baking powder

Handful of dark chocolate chips

Method:

1. Put the quinoa into a bowl and pour over enough hot water to fully cover it. Leave to soak for at least one hour.

2. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/400F/gas mark 6 and line a 15 x 20cm baking tin with baking parchment.

3. In a small bowl, combine the ground flaxseeds with 40ml water. Stir and set aside to rest for 10 minutes. With time it will form a slurry.

4. Drain the quinoa and put it into a food processor with the yoghurt, banana, cacao powder, flaxseed slurry, maple syrup, vanilla extract, peanut butter and baking powder and blend until smooth. Stir in some chocolate chips.

5. Transfer the batter to the prepared baking tin and top with more chocolate chips. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out with just a little crumb on it (it should be cooked but still moist).

6. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely before slicing and serving.

‘Plant Protein: 80 Healthy And Delicious High-Protein Vegan Recipes’ by Gigi Grassia (Greenfinch, £22)

Christina Kynigos’s garlic butter bolognese crispy taco

open image in gallery Crispy, cheesy bolognese tacos show how air fryers have quietly become one of the most useful tools in modern home cooking ( Ellis Parrinder )

“My most viral recipe, levelled up,” says Christina Kynigos – behind the popular account @veryhungrygreek.

“Tacos filled with bolognese sauce and lashings of cheese, then brushed with garlic butter and air-fried until crispy. A firm family favourite. You can freeze the bolognese, but the tacos are best eaten fresh.”

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 23-25 minutes

Ingredients:

Non-stick cooking spray

1 onion, finely diced

6 chestnut mushrooms, finely diced

500g lean beef mince

2 beef stock cubes, dissolved in 250ml boiling water

500g passata

1 heaped tsp dried mixed herbs

Pinch of garlic granules

1 tsp ground black pepper

Pinch of sweetener (or sugar)

8 mini tortilla wraps

200g grated light mozzarella

For the garlic butter:

30g light butter, melted

Pinch of dried parsley

½ tsp garlic granules

Method:

1. Mix the garlic butter ingredients together in a small bowl and set aside.

2. Spray a pan with some oil spray, place over a low to medium heat, add the onion and mushrooms and fry for a few minutes to soften, then add the beef mince and fry for a further 3-4 minutes, stirring to brown it all over and break up any clumps.

3. Add the rest of the ingredients apart from the tortilla wraps and mozzarella, mix well and simmer for 8-10 minutes or until the liquid has evaporated.

4. Let the Bolognese cool slightly before using it to fill the tortillas. Add the mozzarella, fold over, then brush with the garlic butter and air-fry at 200C for 3-4 minutes. Flip them over and air-fry for a further 3-4 minutes, until golden and crispy.

‘Healthy Air Fryer Feasts: Fast, Easy, High-Protein Recipes in 30 Mins or Less’ by Christina Kynigos (HQ HarperCollins, £20)