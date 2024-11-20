McDonald’s McRib returns with $20 jugs of sauce for a limited time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The McRib, a McDonald’s fan favorite, is making its much-anticipated return.

Beginning December 3, the American fast food chain is pulling out all the stops for the McRib’s festive return to participating locations throughout the U.S. Not only will the McRib — described by McDonald’s as “seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and tangy pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun” — be available to order at restaurant locations nationwide, but so will its beloved tangy sauce.

For the first time ever, fans can purchase a half-gallon jug of the chain’s signature McRib sauce, aptly named “A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce.” According to McDonald’s, the jug is “perfect for holiday parties, festive recipes, or the ultimate stocking stuffer for McRib lovers.”

The sauce will drop ahead of the sandwich on November 25 at 10 a.m. ET and will be available to purchase online for $19.99.

In addition to the sandwich and the McRib sauce, the December roll-out will also feature an official holiday jingle, titled: “It Could Only Mean One Thing (McRib is Here).”

open image in gallery McDonald’s fans can purchase the McRib beginning December 3, and the ‘Whole Lotta McRib Sauce’ starting November 25 ( Courtesy of McDonald’s )

“The McRib is more than a sandwich — it’s a part of culture, it’s a legend, it’s an event,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s chief marketing and customer experience officer, said in a statement. “McRib [season] is a holiday unto itself, so we wanted to embrace that spirit and give fans an even bigger way to celebrate this year with A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce.”

The announcement of the McRib’s return to participating U.S. locations comes after the sandwich made another return to McDonald’s restaurants across the United Kingdom. Originally introduced in the early 1980s, the fan-favorite sandwich was removed from permanent circulation nearly a decade ago.

“It is more than just a sandwich; it’s a phenomenon. We have heard our fans loud and clear — the fan petitions and pleas on social — and after almost a decade of anticipation, we are thrilled to bring back this iconic menu item,” Thomas O’Neill, the head of menu at McDonald’s U.K., told The Independent last October.

“Knowing how well-loved the McRib is, we had very little choice — we had to make it happen. It was time to step up and satisfy the cravings of McRib enthusiasts across the country.”

The McRib was last available in the U.K. between 2014 and 2016 for short periods, but the excitement surrounding its return this year proves its status as a beloved menu item.